Bellsprout Community Day in Pokemon Go hides a rude secret

If Bellsprout is the Pokemon chosen to appear in April 2024’s Pokemon Go Community Day, then there is more to its inclusions than Niantic would publically admit.

The Pokemon series has plenty of adult jokes hidden in plain sight, ones that will fly over kids’ heads while also giving the developers room for deniability if they’re ever brought up.

A new promo video strongly hints that Bellsprout will star in Pokemon Go’s next Community Day event, which will take place on April 20. Pokemon Go fans believe that the timing of the event, coupled with Bellsprout being #69 on the Pokedex, is all a not-so-subtle combo of rude jokes.

“Nice,” said many users in a thread on the Pokemon Go Reddit.

A user on The Silph Road Reddit said, “This is no coincidence. 2 years ago, they had oddish spotlight hour on 4/20 and released shiny cherubi (#420) on 4/20,” referring to them all being Grass-type Pokemon.

“I was half expecting Oddish (the “weed” Pokemon), but hey,” one user wrote, while another joked, “I’m strolling thru the long grass, I’m rolling my green stash.”

The Pokemon Company fiercely protects its brand, with anyone linked to the franchise facing swift repercussions if they break the family-friendly image. The developers of Pokemon Go have a little more leeway, especially considering how successful the game is, so not-so-subtle adult jokes get a pass.