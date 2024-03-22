Beaches get a major makeover in latest Pokemon Go update

Niantic is slowly implementing some cosmetic makeovers in Pokemon Go, and a few lucky fans have spotted a new one that gives beaches a much-needed refresh.

It seems that even more changes are coming to Pokemon Go, as Niantic is rolling out a new update, and this one is bringing some fun changes to the beach biome. As shared by Pokemon Go player u/DrexiteUK in a Reddit post, they comment saying, “New catch background for beach biome – Version 0.305.1”

A lot fo Pokemon fans seem happy with the new changes, with one comment saying, “Oh, this is beautiful.” Another adds, “That looks so nice!”

It seems to be a part of a slew of fresh new changes to the game, and one Reddit user agrees, saying, “I actually really love these new QOL updates”. Meanwhile, another person add, “I like it! The new avatars on the other hand…” This refers to the controversial changes to avatars made recently.

Hopefully more is still to come, as one person asks for another change, saying, “Thats nice, I hope they’ll update the city biome background so that it takes place in the middle of the city and not outside the city on some grassfield with the city being only visible in the distance.”

With nearly eight years of Pokemon Go in the wild, we’re sure to see Niantic shake up the formula with even more changes in the future. Hopefully, more improvements make their way to the mobile title in time for Pokemon Go Fest 2024.