Pokemon

Artist reveals what Pokemon would look like in real life – and it’s terrifying

Published: 22/Feb/2021 20:56

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Ash Ketchum in Pokemon anime next to Legendary Kyogre.
The Pokemon Company / Game Freak

A viral social media post gave the Pokemon community nightmares after showing just how terrifying ‘mon would actually be in the real world.

For many kids of the 90s, it was a childhood dream for Pokemon to exist one day. After all, who wouldn’t want to set off on a journey to catch their favorite ‘mon in the real world?

However, a viral tweet had fans thinking twice about wanting the RPG to become a reality after showcasing just how much some Pokemon would be nightmare fuel in real life.

Screenshot of Hoenn Legendary Kyogre in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Hoenn Legendary is actually pretty terrifying in real life.

Viral post shows how terrifying Pokemon actually are

Some of the most popular Pokemon throughout the series’ eight generations are massive creatures like Ruby & Sapphire’s Kyogre. The Legendary whale is without a doubt one of the most epic characters in the franchise.

Pokefan ‘Eclipse’ showed just how terrifying Legendary ‘mon would actually be in real life after re-posting artwork created by artist ‘Andres Bordoni‘ who makes Go edits.

“Can you imagine Legendary Pokemon IRL like f**k, we done” the fan wrote, while posting Bordoni’s picture of Kyogre lurking beneath the ocean’s surface.  The monster’s glowing eyes and grin is absolute nightmare fuel.

The Pokemon community found the IRL Kyogre picture terrifying too, such as one fan who wrote, “This picture legitimately makes me feel sick from the thought of just seeing that.” Another replied, “Unless I have a Master Ball at that very moment, I don’t want it. Kyogre be low-key terrifying.”

After the tweet went viral, Eclipse posted a second picture from the Go artist, this time depicting a Shiny Gyrados rising up from the sea as it’s getting ready to unleash a powerful attack.

In the series’ lore, Kyogre is technically not as big as you would think. Although its Primal form would be absolutely terrifying if it existed in the real world. All things aside, the whale’s smile is pretty darn creepy regardless.

The viral posts sparked up an interesting discussion where most fans pointed out that even regular Pokemon such as Pikachu would be deadly in real life. Can you imagine seeing a Scyther while walking down the street? Nightmare fuel indeed.

Call of Duty

When is the Warzone & Cold War Season 2 update? Release times & download sizes

Published: 22/Feb/2021 19:38

by Albert Petrosyan
Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Warzone Season 2

Season Two of both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is just around the corner, and we’ve got everything you need to know about when the patches for both games go live.

With both Cold War and Warzone set to receive lots of new content and some major changes, there’s a lot of hype in the Call of Duty community surrounding the launch of Season 2.

Just as with Season 1, Activision plan on releasing the patches for the two games on separate days, in order to avoid the massive strain on servers that such massive launches can have.

When is the Black Ops Cold War Season 2 update?

The first of the two updates will be for Black Ops Cold War, releasing on Tuesday, February 23 between 9:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM PT. The patch will be available at different times for different players, within that two-hour window.

Cold War Season 2 update global release times:

  • February 23
    • 9:00 PM PT – 11:00 PM PT
  • February 24
    • 11:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT
    • 12:00 AM ET – 2:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT – 7:00 AM GMT (UK)
    • 6:00 AM CET – 8:00 AM CET (EU)
    • 4:00 PM AEDT – 6:00 PM AEDT (Aus)

When is the Warzone Season 2 update?

The Warzone patch will follow a similar schedule except it’ll be released a day later, on Wednesday, February 24 between 9:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM PT.As with the one above, the update will be available at different times but between that two-hour period.

Warzone Season 2 update global release times:

  • February 24
    • 9:00 PM PT – 11:00 PM PT
  • February 25
    • 11:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT
    • 12:00 AM ET – 2:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT – 7:00 AM GMT (UK)
    • 6:00 AM CET – 8:00 AM CET (EU)
    • 4:00 PM AEDT – 6:00 PM AEDT (Aus)

When does Season 2 launch in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

It’s important to note that the release times listed above are only for when the updates will be available to be downloaded. The new Season 2 content doesn’t actually hit live servers until both games’ patches drop.

According to Activision, Season 2 will officially launch on Wednesday, February 24 between 9:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM PT. So even though the Cold War update will have been available for a whole day prior, its new content won’t be live until Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Season 2 global launch times:

  • February 24
    • 9:00 PM PT – 11:00 PM PT
  • February 25
    • 11:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT
    • 12:00 AM ET – 2:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT – 7:00 AM GMT (UK)
    • 6:00 AM CET – 8:00 AM CET (EU)
    • 4:00 PM AEDT – 6:00 PM AEDT (Aus)
Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Roadmap
Activision
Lots of new content coming to Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2!

Season 2 download sizes for Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

At this point, we don’t have any concrete details about how big the file sizes will be on each platform, and they generally tend to vary depending on the specific generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

We’ll include all the download sizes here once that info is made available.

What’s new in Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

As mentioned above, both Cold War & Warzone are set to receive a plethora of new content and significant changes. A full breakdown of everything new in multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale can be found via the links below:

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @DexertoIntel, for live coverage of Season 2, including any new updates, announcements, leaks, and more.