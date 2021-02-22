A viral social media post gave the Pokemon community nightmares after showing just how terrifying ‘mon would actually be in the real world.

For many kids of the 90s, it was a childhood dream for Pokemon to exist one day. After all, who wouldn’t want to set off on a journey to catch their favorite ‘mon in the real world?

However, a viral tweet had fans thinking twice about wanting the RPG to become a reality after showcasing just how much some Pokemon would be nightmare fuel in real life.

Viral post shows how terrifying Pokemon actually are

Some of the most popular Pokemon throughout the series’ eight generations are massive creatures like Ruby & Sapphire’s Kyogre. The Legendary whale is without a doubt one of the most epic characters in the franchise.

Pokefan ‘Eclipse’ showed just how terrifying Legendary ‘mon would actually be in real life after re-posting artwork created by artist ‘Andres Bordoni‘ who makes Go edits.

“Can you imagine Legendary Pokemon IRL like f**k, we done” the fan wrote, while posting Bordoni’s picture of Kyogre lurking beneath the ocean’s surface. The monster’s glowing eyes and grin is absolute nightmare fuel.

The Pokemon community found the IRL Kyogre picture terrifying too, such as one fan who wrote, “This picture legitimately makes me feel sick from the thought of just seeing that.” Another replied, “Unless I have a Master Ball at that very moment, I don’t want it. Kyogre be low-key terrifying.”

After the tweet went viral, Eclipse posted a second picture from the Go artist, this time depicting a Shiny Gyrados rising up from the sea as it’s getting ready to unleash a powerful attack.

In the series’ lore, Kyogre is technically not as big as you would think. Although its Primal form would be absolutely terrifying if it existed in the real world. All things aside, the whale’s smile is pretty darn creepy regardless.

The viral posts sparked up an interesting discussion where most fans pointed out that even regular Pokemon such as Pikachu would be deadly in real life. Can you imagine seeing a Scyther while walking down the street? Nightmare fuel indeed.