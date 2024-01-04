iPhone 17 could come with a massive selfie camera upgrade

Noted Apple analyst has hinted that the iPhone 17 might get an upgraded 24-megapixel camera and a smaller Dynamic Island.

While the iPhone 16 is slated to launch later this year, this doesn’t mean rumors around the following generation of devices will stop. Ming-Chi Kuo, a noted Apple analyst, has revealed that Apple’s upcoming flagship for 2025 -the iPhone 17, might get a massive upgrade in the front-facing camera department.

He hinted that Apple might upgrade from a 12MP selfie camera to a 24-megapixel snapper in iPhone 17. He further says that the primary lens for this camera module will reportedly be supplied by a company called Genius.

Besides the sensor, Kuo claims that Apple is also keen on improving the image quality from the front camera and is expected to use a 6-element lens design. This could be a significant upgrade from the 5-element design that is being used currently.

These lens elements offer various corrections to the images, from reducing aberrations and distortions to improved low-light performance. Thus, the presence of an extra element will only help in enhancing the overall image quality. This, coupled with the upgraded sensor, would boil down to a vastly improved camera performance.

Smaller Dynamic island and camera improvements

Apple

The iPhone 17 lineup is said to come with many upgrades and improvements. Besides the powerful front camera, the iPhone 17 Pro might be the first iPhone ever to use an under-display Face ID tech.

This would not only translate to a smaller Dynamic Island but could mean that you might only get a circular cutout for a selfie camera on the iPhone 17 Pro.

That said, while this could be massive for Apple, such selfie camera cutouts have been present on the Android side of the world for ages. Now, The competition is to reduce the punch-hole cutout and hide the camera altogether.