iPhone 17 could last longer thanks to Apple’s new in-house batteries

Apple may be in the process of developing its own in-house batteries, which are expected to make their debut in 2025 with the company’s mobile products, possibly with the iPhone 17. These new batteries are rumored to offer improved performance.

Apple keeps a tight grip on the quality of the components used in iPhones. However, the batteries inside iPhones are more or less the same lithium-ion batteries used in other smartphones. That might change with future iPhones, though.

Article continues after ad

According to an ETNews report, Apple has its own battery technology under development, which could offer “significantly improved performance compared to the existing one.” The company reportedly plans to commercialize its in-house battery in 2025, possibly with the iPhone 17 series.

Article continues after ad

Apple has reportedly been developing new batteries for several years

Apple/Pexels

As per the outlet, Apple has been working on the new battery for several years and it will finally reveal it in 2025. The Cupertino company is not just designing the battery but also directly contributing to the development of required components, claims the report.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Apple is actively involved in the development of battery materials, including the cathode and anode, with the goal of creating an entirely new battery that significantly improves performance compared to existing ones,” reads the machine-translated version of the ETNews report.

The fall of 2025 is when the iPhone 17 series should launch and if the report from the Korean outlet is any indication, the new iPhones might bring a better battery life.

Article continues after ad

This could also be Apple’s response to the new EU regulations, which mandate that all smartphones must have removable batteries by 2027. If iPhones were to use Apple’s batteries, it would be more challenging for you to replace them with third-party batteries, thus helping Apple maintain its beautiful walled garden.