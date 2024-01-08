Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro outperforms iPhone 15 Pro Max in benchmarks

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro scores much higher than Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max in Geekbench 6’s multi-core test.

Asus is about to announce the new ROG Phone 8 series, and the new gaming phones are likely to come packed with bleeding-edge hardware. This is evident by the benchmarking scores shared by Asus, which show the ROG Phone 8 Pro outperforming the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The company has officially posted the Geekbench 6 score of the upcoming ROG Phone 8 Pro, and the numbers are significantly higher than the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s A17 Pro chip. The gaming phone is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Asus ROG Phone 8 could be a powerhouse

Asus

The Geekbench 6 scores have been shared by Asus China alongside the AnTuTu scores. The ROG Phone 8 Pro managed to score 7422 on the Geekbench 6 multi-core test. This is far more than any other Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone out there.

The iQOO 12 we reviewed recently managed to get 7006 points in the multi-core test. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, for comparison, scores 7,238 points. Asus hasn’t revealed the single-core test scores of the ROG Phone 8 Pro.

The upcoming gaming phone is expected to come equipped with several dedicated gaming features, which might be the reason behind the high Geekbench score. For instance, the Phone 8 Pro could get a large vapor chamber cooling system, which helps the processor remain cool.

Last year’s ROG Phone 7 also supported an external cooling gear, called AeroActive cooler. We won’t be surprised if the Phone 8 Pro retains the support for the cooling gear.

As for the AnTuTu score, Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro received 2,359,969 points, which is more than chart leader OnePlus 12’s score (2,334,361 points).

Asus ROG Phone 8 series will be announced on January 8. The series should include a vanilla ROG Phone 8 and the higher-end Phone 8 Pro. Both phones could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 24GB RAM, 1TB storage, 5,500mAh battery.