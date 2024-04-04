GamingPalworld

Palworld’s next major update has been delayed but for a good reason

Eliana Bollati
an image of palworldPocket Pair

Palworld devs have told fans the next major update’s release is being “scooted back a tiny bit” to allow them to implement a “highly-requested” feature.

Palworld fans have been waiting for the game’s next big patch since February, but Pocketpair has told them they’ll have to wait a little longer — for a good reason.

According to news shared in the game’s official Discord server, the update is being pushed back to add one additional feature. “The update was scooted back a tiny, tiny, tiny bit,” posted community manager, Bucky. “Another highly-requested thing got finished early,” he explained. “So, it was added on to the build.”

However, lips were sealed as to what exactly the last-minute addition may be.

The devs have said this next update will include new building items. Some players are even speculating about the addition of a melee sword option.

Although this next Palworld update is expected to bring with it the Belladonna raid, as well as the base management system, discussion in the official Discord has been clear about the update’s focus on “improving the quality of the play experience.”

“I really hope it’s being able to move stuff without having to destroy it.” Was one player’s hopeful response to the news on Reddit. Moveable items on base is a feature players have been requesting for quite some time. And, it also falls under the QoL umbrella. So, if this is the feature the patch is delayed for, it wouldn’t be an unwelcome addition.

Pocketpair recently confirmed a major update in the works for the game’s building system. Although they also said players shouldn’t expect to see it with the next patch.

