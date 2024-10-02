Palworld officially coming to mobile as PUBG devs take on PocketPair port

Palworld is officially coming to mobile devices as PUBG Mobile developers are tackling the port under a new agreement inked by parent company Krafton.

Days after Palworld’s stealth drop on PlayStation, the mega-popular survival game is now officially on the way to mobile devices as well. Krafton announced a new licensing agreement with Pocketpair on October 2, detailing a new partnership allowing for a mobile port.

Led by the dev team at PUBG Studios, the port strives to “faithfully reinterpret and implement the original’s fun elements to fit the mobile environment,” according to a loose translation of the announcement.

Article continues after ad

Obviously, it’s very much early days for the mobile port, so fans shouldn’t hold their breath in hopes of a nearby release. But we now know for certain Palworld is only continuing to expand its reach, with no plans of disappearing anytime soon despite its ongoing beef with Nintendo.

Article continues after ad

Just weeks prior, on September 19, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company hit Palworld devs PocketPair with a joint lawsuit. Ever since the smash-hit released, comparisons were drawn to various Pokemon given their visual similarities, however, the lawsuit isn’t interested in mere designs.

Article continues after ad

Instead, as a legal expert advised us, the lawsuit revolves around alleged infringement of patents held by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, implying gameplay systems are the focus.

PocketPair was quick to respond, claiming hours later they were yet to be made aware of the specific infringements in the lawsuit.

Despite the weight of it all, devs assured they’d press on and “will do our utmost for our fans, and to ensure that indie game developers are not hindered or discouraged from pursuing their creative ideas.”

Article continues after ad

In the weeks following the lawsuit, Palworld has featured prominently at Tokyo Game Show, and even shadow dropped on a brand new system in the PS5. Now confirming a mobile version in the works too, it’s clear the studio is holding true to its word of continuing support.