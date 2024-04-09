Palworld’s latest Xbox update could ruin your multiplayer save

The latest Palworld update has come to Xbox, but developer Pocketpair is warning players against loading any multiplayer saves after identifying a serious bug.

Palworld players on Xbox should hold off on loading any multiplayer save data for the time being according to developer Pocketpair.

The game’s first major content update has come to Xbox as v0.2.0.6 after releasing on PC last week, but soon after its release, the developers shared that they had “confirmed an issue where multiplayer player save data is not being loaded correctly when multiplayer save data from an older version is loaded.”

Fortunately, the devs have since “identified the cause and are currently developing a patch to fix this issue.” However, players should still avoid loading their multiplayer saves until the fix is implemented.

Pocketpair also confirmed that any multiplayer saves created with v0.2.0.6 will not be accessible after the next patch.

This isn’t the only issue with the latest Palworld update. Even before the multiplayer save bug was discovered, Pocketpair shared that the update contained a known issue in which players could not place eggs inside incubators. In addition to promising a fix, the devs said players can resolve the problem by “rebuilding the incubator.”

While this multiplayer save bug is a frustrating, potentially disastrous issue, Palworld players on Xbox do have quite a bit to look forward to once v0.2.0.6’s successor is live. The latest update adds quite a few new items, buildings, and, of course, Palworld’s first Raid Boss in Bellanoir.