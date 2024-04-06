Palworld’s all-new NPC type will put your Pals to the test

There’s a new type of NPC joining the Palpagos Island thanks to Palworld’s latest update, and this is what will happen if you decide to interact with them.

Palworld’s new v0.2.0.6 update gave the game some long-awaited quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, a new Bellanoir raid, and several useful items that help make catching Pals easier. However, amidst all the new things added to the game, there’s one addition that was not mentioned in the patch notes.

And that is none other than a new type of NPC – the Pal tamer. Without context, this might sound like a friendly NPC that loves to tame and collect Pals. However, you’ll soon realize that they’ll be eager to battle you “to the death” the moment you start interacting with them.

Pal tamers can be seen roaming all over the island, and their levels usually depend on the area you find them. They’ll challenge you to a duel with their Pal when you talk to them and whether or not you’d like to put up a fight is entirely up to you.

It’s also worth knowing that the higher their level, the more likely they’ll come with a stronger Pal. In that case, you’ll want to ensure that you’re not under-leveled yourself before challenging them.

As always, if you manage to get the upper hand, you can catch their Pal and make it yours. According to one player in a Reddit thread, it’s also possible to catch the Pal tamer as well.

But this won’t be much use to your base, as the NPC will just keep asking you to duel without anything actually happening if you say yes.

Either way, if you spot a Pal tamer on the island, the duel could be worth a shot if they have a Pal you’ve been looking for or one with decent stats.