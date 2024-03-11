Palworld players don’t understand why all chests include baguettes

Palworld players are confused about why baguettes appear in every chest they open in the game.

In addition to Pals, a treasure trove of chests lay scattered across the world of Pocketpair’s hit survival game. All contain their share of valuable items, ranging from Skill Fruits that buff Pals to Schematics that unlock recipes for better gear.

Some chests prove more beneficial than others, of course, but that only increases the need to farm for them. Oddly enough, players have noticed something rather strange in their Palworld travels. Most, if not all, chests include at least one specific item.

Players confused by the baguettes in Palworld chests

One user had one question for their fellow players in the Palworld subreddit: “Why does every chest have baguettes?”

The Redditor went on to ask whether France is considered a canon part of the open-world adventure, since “every single chest I have ever opened has baguettes for no reason…”

Pocketpair

Of course, Palworld players wasted no time sharing their comical theories and thoughts about the game’s baguette-filled chests.

One fan theory suggests an unseen baker may be responsible. The user explained, “My belief is there is an invisible baker that goes around distributing bread to all the chests.”

Another person posed the following about why French bread always appears in Palworld chests: “The French left all of their belongings behind when they retreated from the Pal invasion.”

Others just as confused by the original poster shared how frustrating constantly receiving bread can become when opening up chests. One such Redditor wrote, “I gotta admit. I’m getting really damn annoyed when I’m clearing Lv40 dungeons for manuals and all I get are baguettes, gold, and souls.”

Palworld isn’t the first RPG to constantly bombard players with mostly useless food items. As one user put it, the OP would “love the perfectly fresh, thousands of years old apples in Skyrim.”