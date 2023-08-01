Top Overwatch 2 player slams Mercy for turning game into “snooze fest”

One of the world’s leading Overwatch 2 players has claimed that the title was once “the most fun FPS game out there,” and is now “rage-inducing” and it’s single-handedly down to Mercy.

It’s fair to say that when you have 37 characters in an absolutely stacked roster – with more to come – you might into one or two balancing issues. Overwatch 2’s community has had its say on certain Heroes in the past with Lifeweaver facing the brunt of much criticism and players hating on all Tanks.

One name that stands out above most others though is Mercy. The Support Hero has undergone some pretty interesting changes in Overwatch 2, and thanks to the change of format for the new game, one of the game’s best players has condemned Mercy for essentially ruining the game.

Mercy is making Overwatch 2 boring to play?

Evelyn Hollis, AKA eskay, is a Top 500 streamer for Overwatch 2 across all roles: Tank, Damage, and Hero. They have come down hard on Overwatch 2 claiming that most combinations of Mercy are hurting the FPS title’s overall gameplay.

They said: “It’s actually really sad how Overwatch can go from the most fun FPS game out there to a rage-inducing snooze fest just from the other team picking corny heroes. Nobody wants to play against Hanzo or Pharah Mercy or Ashe Mercy or Sojourn Mercy or Echo Mercy.”

Some of the replies to the tweet were very telling with other users also agreeing with the streamer. “A consistent factor in this situation is Mercy. Damn,” said one commenter, and Kick streamer Jokr explained: “Remove Mercy and the game is fine.”

One final user offered a constructive solution to the problem: “The funny thing is to fix the Mercy problem they gotta introduce more heroes that do anti-healing effects or damage reduction like Moira’s orb from the Overwatch 2 beta”

It’s a very strong opinion from someone who clearly knows how to play the title very well. So we’ll keep an eye on the situation to see if Blizzard has a response. Until then, check out the OW1 character that players claim changed the franchise forever.