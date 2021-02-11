Logo
Overwatch

Strange Overwatch glitch ruins one of Torbjorn’s best turret spots

Published: 11/Feb/2021 11:02

by Lauren Bergin
Torbjorn Glitch Overwatch Hollywood Western Set
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Torbjorn

One of the most important things about playing Torbjorn in Overwatch is learning where best to place his turrets. An interesting glitch, however, ruins one of the best Torbjorn turret placements on Hollywood. 

Any Overwatch player will admit that Torbjorn can be a nuisance to deal with. Between his Molten Core Ultimate and Overload armor, it’s a nightmare to take the tiny Swede down.

The main issue with Torbjorn, however, is his Deploy Turret. Those little robots of doom can make or break any Overwatch team fight, especially if they’re positioned right. It doesn’t help that he can heal them back to full health either.

However, unlike the glitch that’s made fellow DPS Bastion unstoppable, one player has discovered a mechanic error with the infamous turrets on Hollywood.

Torbjorn on Temple
Blizzard Entertainment
Fans have a love/hate relationship with Torbjorn’s turrets.

Torbjorn Deploy Turret bug

As seen in a Reddit post on February 11, one Torb main has discovered a weird complication when trying to place Torbjorn’s turret on one of Hollywood’s rooftops.

The rooftop across from the bank in the second Western-themed area is prime position for a devastating turret. However, as this glitch shows, placing the turret right on the corner of the building is making it, well, bounce.

As you can imagine, this isn’t ideal. Placing turrets on a corner is the perfect way to mow down the enemy team as they charge through choke points, so this issue renders that strategy entirely useless.

Torb turret gitch on hollywood from r/Overwatch

Hollywood turret glitch is game-breaking

Is this glitch really that serious though? Considering the payload is escorted through the winding streets below this location, the enemy team will be grouped up as one trying to ensure its progress.

This, in turn, makes it the perfect place to drop a turret and watch the world burn. Being unable to do that places Torbjorn mains at a bit of a disadvantage, because unless you’re hoping to use the bouncing turret as some sort of shield you’re in trouble.

Hopefully, Blizzard implement a fix for this soon, especially because the Swedish hero already has a pretty abysmal pick rate. Sure we probably don’t miss ‘molten correeee’ being shouted during our games, but it isn’t fair on poor old Torb.

Fortnite

Where to find Grimbles’ love potions in Fortnite: Location guide

Published: 11/Feb/2021 10:45

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Grimbles Love Potion
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

This week’s Fortnite challenges will ask you to collect Grimbles’ love potion. Here’s the location of every potion with handy maps to make finding them a breeze.

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 11 challenges are all about Valentine’s Day, with players having to locate romantic gifts hidden around The Island and also help various NPCs find a date in time for the big day.

Completing these weekly challenges is one of the best ways to collect XP and max out your Battle Pass, unlocking some sweet skins and cosmetics as you go. You’ll have until Thursday, February 18, 2021, to finish them.

One of the more difficult Week 11 quests requires you to find love potions for Grimble, the gnome-inspired NPC who appears at Fort Crumpet. We’ve put together a handy guide to every location so you can tick this challenge off in no time.

Fortnite love potion locations

Fortnite Grimble

As the challenge suggests, there are three POIs you can visit to collect a love potion: Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold. You’ll only need one potion, so pick your favorite location and land there.

These potions are hard to miss, as they’re quite big and colored bright red. Once you’ve found a potion, all you’ll need to do is interact with it to pick it up and you’ll have completed this specific Fortnite quest.

The exact locations of the potions aren’t marked on the map, though, so players will need to do some hunting around to find them. Fortunately, we’ve put together a list of every location to make this a whole lot easier.

Fort Crumpet love potion location

Fort Crumpet love potion Fortnite
Epic Games
Love potion location at Fort Crumpet.

While the Fort Crumpet POI isn’t a named location in Fortnite, it’s pretty easy to get to, and you’ve more than likely visited it to complete previous weekly challenges. It can be found just northwest of Sweaty Sands.

Fort Crumpet can feel like a bit of a maze when finding items here, especially as it’s spread over multiple floors. The love potion is located on a table on the ground floor, underneath the central building. Enter from the east side to make it easier.

Coral Cove love potion location

Coral Cove love potion location
Epic Games
Love potion location at Coral Cove.

Don’t get this POI confused with the nearby Coral Castle; Coral Cove is an unnamed location that can be found on a cliff edge just west of it. You’ll probably recognize it because it has a giant shell hut at the summit.

The love potion itself is found just behind the shell hut, making this arguably the easiest potion to go after now you know where it is. This is typically a quiet area, too, which should make it easier to collect.

Stealthy Stronghold love potion location

Stealthy Stronghold love potion Fortnite
Epic Games
Love potion location at Stealthy Stronghold.

The final love potion at Stealthy Stronghold is located inside one of the old stone buildings just west of the center of the Stronghold. It will appear on the ground floor, underneath the stairs and next to a chest.

We’d recommend avoiding this one for two reasons: Not only is it quite a large and difficult area to navigate, but this POI can also become quite crowded and deadly with Predator appearing there right now.

Once you’ve collected a love potion, that sweet 20,000 XP will be all yours. If you’re looking to collect more XP, make sure you check out our complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges guide for more tips.