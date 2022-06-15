Sources: LA Valiant to pull off Marve1 coup with teammates contributing to wages

Just weeks after leaving the Boston Uprising, Overwatch tank player Min-Seo ‘Marve1’ Hwang has already found a new home, having signed with the Los Angeles Valiant, multiple sources have told Dexerto.

The South Korean player has committed to the LA Valiant, with sources saying that he will be joining on a 30-day contract with the Overwatch League‘s East Region franchise. Keen to have Marve1 in the squad, head coach Wang ‘NoHill’ Fuxing and the rest of the team will pay for the tank’s wages out of pocket, the sources added.

A move to the LA Valiant could be the catalyst for Marve1 to kick-start his career after a frustrating seven months with Boston Uprising. He left the team on May 23 due to “personal issues”, according to president Chris ‘HuK’ Loranger, who added that the player was returning to South Korea to “focus on his personal growth”.

Prior to the move to Boston Uprising, Marve1 spent three years with the Seoul Dynasty, helping the East Region team to reach the grand final of the Overwatch League 2020 playoffs.

Marve1’s signing will be seen as a massive coup by the Valiant and a sign that the organization continues to back NoHill’s vision for the team’s rebuilding process. After finishing the Overwatch League Season 4 with a 0-16 record, the Valiant won their first game in over a year when they beat the Chengdu Hunters 3-1 in the Kickoff Clash qualifiers.

The arrival of Marve1 fills a big need for the Valiant, who have been using DPS/Off-tank player Sang-Hyun “SASIN” Song in the Tank role.

Sources added that the Valiant will register Marve1 in time for their opening Midseason Madness match against the Philadelphia Fusion on June 24.