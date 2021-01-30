 LA Valiant slammed by xQc, Slasher and more over OWL roster controversy - Dexerto
Overwatch

LA Valiant slammed by xQc, Slasher and more over OWL roster controversy

Published: 30/Jan/2021 11:01

by Joe Craven
xQc Overwatch League LA Valiant logo
LA Valiant/Blizzard

LA Valiant Overwatch League xQc

xQc and more from the world of esports have reacted to LA Valiant’s Overwatch League news, as the organization sets out its future in the far-east.

The Overwatch League, much like its younger sister the Call of Duty League, focuses on city-based franchise teams and extensive traveling for LAN events.

Needless to say, the ongoing global health situation has severely affected the ability of teams and tournaments to operate as normal, and LA Valiant have announced major changes to the way they will approach the OWL.

In a January 29, statement, the organization said: “We want to thank all the players and staff moving on today from the LA Valiant due to Covid-related visa issues, as we prepare to compete in China this season. We’ve worked to facilitate the best available next steps for our players and staff.”

Unsurprisingly, there were many angry reactions to the LA Valiant dropping their entire Overwatch roster, as well as the overwhelming majority of their operational staff.

Former Overwatch pro turned Twitch streamer xQc was one to weigh in. He called the move a “disaster” and said: “You guys always tried keeping moral high ground from immortals/noah to valiant. Always tryharding for good PR. Then you guys pull s**t like this? Disaster, next time try something else than MS Paint.”

The Canadian streamer wasn’t the only one with an issue, either. Houston Outlaws pro danteh said: “Good job doing this absolute last min making it extremely hard for all of your players to find teams.”

Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau, noted industry insider, hit out at the Immortals Gaming Club for their move as the Valiant’s owners, just days after they rubbished rumors of relocation on Twitter.

He said: “IGC has now betrayed the hometown OWL LA Valiant fanbase, ran the legendary OpTic brand into the ground, absolutely ruined MiBR as the premier Brazilian esports organization and its CS team several times, and Immortals itself is barely relevant from the days of Noah. Solid work.” 

Industry veteran Malik Forte joined the condemnations, saying: “And here I was thinking the color change would be the worst decision this organization ever made…”

Chris Puckett, former Call of Duty caster and OWL host, suggested that more attention should be given to staff who have lost their jobs, and more scrutiny given to those making the decisions, saying: “How does this happen? How do we stop the decision makers from ruining esports careers in the future?”

Despite the community’s obvious frustrations with Valiant’s move, it looks set to stick. The players immediately released are as follows:

  • Brady ‘Agilities’ Girardi
  • Adam ‘Adam’ Soong
  • Kai ‘Kai’ Collins
  • Jae ‘Rain’ Ho Park
  • Jungwon ‘Lastro’ Mun
  • Sanglok ‘Dreamer’ Song
  • Johannes ‘Shax’ Nielsen
League of Legends

100T Huhi on his role swap from Mid to Support: “It saved my career”

Published: 30/Jan/2021 9:26 Updated: 30/Jan/2021 9:38

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

100 Thieves

Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-hyun was once a bright star in the Mid Lane. However, it dimmed in 2019 while on 100 Thieves. Now, with 18 months as a Support under his belt, he’s back and ready to show why the career-saving move was worth it.

When LCS Lock In 2021 started, many looked towards 100 Thieves as one of the teams to beat. Sticking with star Top Laner Kim ‘Ssumday’ Chan-ho and bringing on the Golden Guardians core that almost made Worlds 2020, there was hope they’d run deep.

Up against Cloud9 in the semis, they broke out to an early 2-0 lead. However, as that roster knows, that’s the worst lead to have. They finished 2020 getting reverse swept by TSM to miss Worlds, and they started 2021 getting reverse swept by Cloud9 to go home early.

Despite the disappointing result, there was promise, especially from huhi. The former Mid Laner looks more at home in Support now, and really showed up Alistar and Rell during Lock In. He even saw the positives of the heartbreaking result.

“I think we were playing pretty well. It was our first best of five for this year, and our first with Ssumday as well, who is a new addition. Even in Game 3 and Game 4, when we were losing, I just felt like we were playing so much better as a team, but we made a lot of basic mistakes,” he told Dexerto.

“It was a good learning experience for us ⁠— we were trying to figure out what we’d change in best of five conditions. I’m pretty happy with how we played ⁠— except for Game 5 ⁠⁠— but we can come back stronger for LCS.”

Huhi playing for 100 Thieves in LCS Summer 2019
Riot Games
Huhi returned to 100 Thieves in 2021, but as a Support, not a Mid Laner.

One of the most successful role swaps in LoL history

Huhi, in a past life, was one of the world’s most promising Mid Laners. He had made an MSI final in 2016 on CLG, falling to SKT at the final hurdle. He won a domestic LCS title to put some silverware in the cabinet, but things started going south in 2018 and 2019.

He was soul-searching, and the role swap was calling him. It had been weighing on the veteran’s mind for quite some time. He was at an ultimatum ⁠— swap to Support and stand a chance of making it back to Worlds, or retire as a has-been Mid Laner. He chose the former, and it’s paying off.

“It saved my career for sure. If I didn’t [say that], I’d be lying. I decided to swap to support after, ironically, my 100 Thieves Mid Laner split. I didn’t have that great of a split, and I don’t think many teams viewed me [too highly]. I was considering switching to support because I was always confident in thinking ‘oh I could maybe play jungle or support,” he said.

“I thought the support role fit me better because I could be more vocal and more controlling on the map. Switching to it and working with FBI [Victor Huang, 100 Thieves’ AD Carry] was a blessing for me.

“The first year that I switched to Support, I definitely missed [playing in the mid lane]. But the more I spend bot lane with FBI, the more I don’t think how I was a Mid Laner any more. Here and there I’ll give some insight into mid matchups or how I used to play it and used mid to roam, but I would never go back to mid lane. I’ll be with FBI in the bottom lane.”

FBI playing for Golden Guardians in LCS 2020
Riot Games
FBI (pictured) and Huhi have been shoulder-to-shoulder for the last 18 months.

An unbreakable bond between friends

That bond huhi shares with FBI and the rest of the 100 Thieves squad is special. Damonte labeled the squad as “best friends,” and that’s an apt description. The power of friendship almost took them to Worlds in 2020, and it serves a real purpose beyond just memes.

“I remember back in the days where a friendship kind of thing in a team was a meme, but it definitely helps a lot. When you have a problem with your teammate, instead of being uncomfortable, you can bring it up and fix those things. Being really close friends definitely helps a lot in team bonding, synergy, and moving forward as a team,” he said.

FBI and huhi have also been together throughout their LCS careers ⁠— at least in their respective roles. While huhi brings an experienced head to the bot lane, the Australian AD Carry brings flare. Now, they’re an unbreakable duo, on an unbreakable team.

“In the beginning, we obviously didn’t mesh that well. I think our bond just got a lot stronger when we had problems with each other and talked it out. After that, I just feel like we’re not hiding anything from each other, and at that point, your bond can never go back ⁠— it’s just too strong and kind of unbreakable.”

Huhi and CLG winning LCS Spring 2016
Riot Games
It’s been five years since Huhi won the LCS, but he believes he can win again with 100 Thieves.

Building towards Worlds 2021

With LCS Lock In now behind them, there’s plenty for 100 Thieves to focus on. Huhi wants to make it back to Worlds after a five-year exodus from the event, and it’ll all start by brushing up on their sloppy record in best of fives.

“We have an overall issue at the end of a series where our energy level will go down. Starting from like Game 3, we won’t lose focus, but we will miss basic stuff we already know. We just have to be extra on top of it,” he said.

Plus, an extra LCS trophy in the cabinet would be extra special. He’s got one as a Mid Laner, and he will be one of only a select few players globally to successfully role swap if he gets one as a Support, and that’s something he wants to share with his best friends.

“I won once as a mid laner, but if I win it as a support I’ll be so much happier ⁠— especially with this team. We know we’re really good, but the thing is, in the end, we couldn’t prove we were a better team [at Lock In]. It really sucks for us, so winning a trophy will maybe make me cry or something,” he laughed.