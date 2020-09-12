Smooth Overwatch rollout lets Doomfist wreak havoc on Blizzard World

Doomfist is one of Overwatch’s most mobile DPS heroes and his Hollywood rollout is making the rounds as a Redditor demonstrates just how creatively effective he can be.

Featuring popular heroes like Doomfist and Lucio, Overwatch is full of interesting rollouts that enable players to capitalize on their characters' unique mobility to quickly reach locations in innovative ways that can catch the opposing team by surprise.

Advertisement

While Lucio’s rollouts are typically enabled by his passive ability to wall-ride (and his ability to amp up the passive speed effect), Doomfist’s are trickier as they depend on using each of his three different cooldown abilities to navigate the map. Consequently, a Doomfist flank needs to be carefully thought out so that you don’t reach a location without any abilities left to work with.

Read more: Overwatch skins that would be absolutely perfect in Among Us

Of course, it helps when someone shows you just how to execute a proper rollout. And that’s exactly what Reddit’s ‘myos17’ has done. In a short clip, while trying to push through defenders at the choke point after the Payload has been captured on Point A of Hollywood, myos17 has demonstrated a simple, mightily effective rollout (and snags four kills in the process).

Advertisement

For this particular flank, Doomfist has to be on top of the high ground just above Point A and use his Rocket Punch aimed at the sloped roof that precedes the choke point’s archway. From there, the slope gives him a boost vertically toward the uppermost peak of the choke point, which then enables him to drop down onto the defending team with a Seismic Slam.

Once that is complete, his Rising Uppercut should be readily available and Rocket Punch should be about one second away from usability as well. That enables the player to drop on the enemies from behind, uppercut them, and quickly punch them in an act of utter destruction.

Advertisement

With this rollout, you’re able to get behind a defending team that insists on holding the choke point, allowing you to pinch them between your fists and your team. In this case, Myos17 punches an enemy Moira into a wall, but you could successfully just punch enemies toward your team as well.

To get through this chokepoint, your team either needs to capitalize on spawns and bully forward or go through the right’s hallways that lead you toward an easily defended room at the mercy of the defenders. If you go left, you’re forced into an even narrower hallway to loop back behind the defenders.

But, as this Doomfist rollout shows, sometimes it’s best just to go over a choke point, rather than through or around it.