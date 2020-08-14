Simple Doomfist maneuver counters Reinhardt's Earthshatter in Overwatch

Reinhardt’s Earthshatter Ultimate can be absolutely devastating in the right hands, leaving enemies in its radius on their backs and in a vulnerable state. There are not too many DPS heroes who can counter the move, but Doomfist has the tools to do so.

Doomfist is all about utilizing his cooldowns for maximum mobility - and, as Paris Eternal star Yeong-han ‘SP9RK1E’ Kim shows, even your own Ultimate can come in handy in a dire situation.

Meteor Strike can be a bit of a “get out of jail free” card in that it launches Doomfist into the air, making him completely invulnerable to enemies during its duration. While in the sky, he can choose directly where to crash down, dealing damage to anyone in the epicenter.

During an Overwatch League match in the semi-finals of the Countdown Cup against the Philadelphia Fusion, SP9RK1E showed exactly why he’s one of the top Doomfist players in the world.

After getting a kill onto the enemy Sigma and being forced to use a bunch of his cooldowns in the process, he had no escape when he came face-to-face with Su-min ‘SADO’ Kim's Reinhardt. Sensing that the tank had Earthshatter available, SP9RK1E used the Meteor Strike during the animation to dodge the attack.

Surely, had he been hit by it, SADO would have been able to follow-up and eliminate him from the player. However, SP9RK1E lived damaged SADO with Meteor Strike, scored the frag onto him and went on to delete an enemy Mei, too.

It should be noted, however, that he only used Meteor Strike as a last resort considering his Rising Uppercut and Rocket Punch abilities were on cooldown.

Next time you’re playing Doomfist and an enemy Reinhardt tries to solo-ult you, know that Meteor Strike can save you from what could very well be instant death.

Just don't go using it if your team is dying all around you. Save the Ultimate for the next fight and attack together to win the round of Overwatch.