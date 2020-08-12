OWL pros ChoiHyoBin & Viol2t reveal 3 Overwatch heroes they want changed

Overwatch League MVP candidates Hyo-bin ‘ChoiHyoBin’ Choi and Minki ‘Viol2t’ Park along with San Francisco Shock coach, Dae-hee ‘Crusty’ Park have revealed three heroes they want Blizzard to change in an upcoming patch.

The three stars are coming off a victory in the Countdown Cup, where the Shock bested the Philadelphia Fusion 4-2 in the Grand Finals to secure their second tournament win of the season.

Advertisement

With no more tournaments remaining, the Shock, along with their support and off-tank specialists, are looking like favorites going into the playoffs and eventually even the Final 4 in Asia later down the road.

Read More: Super teases huge Overwatch shield nerf ahead of OWL playoffs

Following their victory over the Fusion, Dexerto spoke with the two MVP candidates and their coach to get their thoughts on the meta and what heroes they would like to see redesigned, buffed, or nerfed.

Advertisement

Crusty’s picks: Orisa, Sombra, and Brigitte

According to the coach, even though Orisa has some nerfs coming her way on the Experimental Card and likely the live client, they fail in a major way: making the anchor tank fun.

Next up was Sombra. Crusty’s biggest issue with her is the EMP Ultimate being too powerful. Primarily, he opposes how it can cancel everything a team uses in one fell swoop. He further added that if the barrier nerfs go through, Sombra will be in need of a nerf, as well.

“Brigitte also got nerfed, but I feel like Brigitte needs to be more fun to play,” Crusty explained, referencing the changes to Brigitte’s base health and Inspire healing on the Experimental mode. However, even he didn’t know exactly how the development team could go about accomplishing that goal.

Advertisement

ChoiHyoBin’s picks: Roadhog, D.va, and Genji

The off-tank player began his list by naming off Roadhog along with an interesting suggestion, to say the least. “Give him at least a 200 HP shield,” he said.

With D.va, the 2019 Grand Finals MVP suggested the developers give her some sort of barrier or “shield skill,” similar to that of Sigma.

For a nerfed hero, ChoiHyoBin said that while he thinks Genji was overpowered recently, he should have been nerfed “a little bit.” Instead, he thinks the devs went too far, tuning the cyborg ninja down “dramatically.”

Advertisement

Viol2t’s picks: Mercy, Bastion, and Roadhog

Clearly not caring what Mercy mains would think, the support claimed she is “too much of an easy character.” Furthermore, he would like something done to make her more mechanically demanding to play.

Read More: Overwatch trick lets Zenyatta transcend to high ground

Second, he listed Bastion, primarily doing something with his configuration cooldown or giving him a shield. “Just like he was in the open beta,” he reminisced.

Finally, he wants something done with Roadhog as the level of play in Overwatch, and OWL is getting higher and higher over the course of four years, resulting in less value from Hog.

While there are a lot of potential changes to the heroes mentioned, it's unlikely they will gain shield abilities - especially given Game Director Jeff Kaplan's recent comments on barriers and removing the double shield meta as a top priority.

That said, with Overwatch 2 anything is possible. We’ll just have to wait and see what Blizzard has in mind.