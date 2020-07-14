Sigma’s Maestro Challenge now live in Overwatch - Full July 14 patch notes

Sigma's new Maestro challenge event in Overwatch is officially live, and we have all the info on what's included, such as the new skin and legendary emote for the shield tank.

The big news for this update is obviously the start of Sigma’s “Maestro Challenge” mini-event, which will give players a chance to unlock his brand new, aptly named “Maestro” skin, among other things.

Sigma’s new skin slaps some shoes, a suit and even a full head of hair on the hero to turn him into a dignified orchestra conductor instead of the deranged mental hospital escapee we've come to know and love.

To unlock the skin, players will have to win a total of nine matches in any game mode, just like all the previous limited-time challenges in Overwatch. If you want this skin, be sure to get your matches done, because like the other mini-event skins, once the event is over, it will be locked for good.

A new skin isn't all that players can unlock by completing the challenge; the first three matches won will net you a Maestro Sigma player icon, and there's even a new legendary emote for the tank up for grabs at six wins.

The new emote, appropriately enough, has Sigma conducting his own orchestra with his Accretion rocks providing their own interpretive dance at the same time.

For a hero who came out a year ago in July of 2019, Sigma still has a significant lack of legendary emotes (and skins, if we're being honest), so these new cosmetics are a godsend for players who have patiently been waiting for more.

Along with the new event, Blizzard devs also rolled out several Career Profile updates to give players "a more streamlined experience" with some nice quality-of-life changes.

Of note, player icons and achievements can now be sorted and grouped by category, hero and owned status to make looking through them a bit easier.

The full July 14 Overwatch patch notes can be read below.

Overwatch Retail Patch Notes – July 14, 2020

A new patch is now live on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Read below to learn more about the latest changes.

SIGMA’S MAESTRO CHALLENGE

Get ready for Sigma’s Maestro Challenge and some special, unlockable in-game content! Wins in Quick Play, Competitive Play, Arcade, or Experimental will earn you a themed player icon, a legendary emote, and a legendary skin: Maestro Sigma!

Tune in to Twitch broadcasters while they’re playing Overwatch any time through July 27th to earn a total of 6 Sigma’s Maestro Challenge sprays!

NEW SOUNDTRACK: OVERWATCH: CITIES & COUNTRIES

The Overwatch: Cities & Countries soundtrack is now available, featuring music from the maps of Overwatch! Find the album across several popular music streaming platforms today*. For more details see the Overwatch website or check out the QR code on the main menu.

*Streaming platform availability may vary by region.

GENERAL UPDATES

Feature Update: Career Profile Improvements

The Career Profile page has been redesigned to provide a better, more streamlined experience when viewing player profiles. Aside from the brand new look, we’ve also added some new quality-of-life features:

Game mode play time has been added to the overview section, so you can see exactly how much time you’ve spent in modes like Competitive Play or any of the community’s creative Workshop modes

Statistics are displayed in a tabular format, separated by “Average/10 min”, “Best”, “Total”, providing a cleaner, more readable view

In-game achievements are grouped by category, and can be filtered by what you’ve earned and have yet to unlock

Player Icons are now grouped by category and can be filtered by hero and owned status

General

Capture the Flag in-game achievements have been moved to the Maps category

Added additional playback languages for Echo’s Duplicate ability video

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug with the FFA arcade game mode that caused 1P and 3P spectating to not function

Fixed a bug with the FFA arcade game mode that caused the Defeat screen to display for the winning team

Fixed a bug with the FFA arcade game mode not adding Replays for players within the match

Fixed a bug that caused Echo’s primary fire sound to play too loudly when using the “No Ammunition Requirement” setting

Fixed a bug in Custom Games that caused the Deathmatch announcer voice line to incorrectly state total kills remaining if the game mode was set to a custom score

Fixed a bug with incorrect team colors displaying for the winning team after a match concludes

Fixed a bug that prevented the jump landing sound effect to play if holding down the jump keybind

Fixed a bug in Tutorial that caused training bots to not display their health bars

Fixed a bug with the Role Select screen not appearing properly on multiple main menu screens for non-group leaders

Fixed a bug in Capture the Flag that caused the contesting sound effect to not change in pitch based on the flag’s proximity to the capture point

Heroes

Ashe

Fixed a bug where the Viper can clip through the camera if Ashe is jumping and firing while aiming down her sights

Doomfist

Fixed a bug that allowed Doomfist to scale a wall in Junkertown when using an emote

D.Va

Fixed a bug where D.Va’s Micro Missiles were not being affected by damage boost abilities

Genji

Fixed a bug with the Deflect sound effect not matching the duration of the ability

Fixed a bug that would cause Genji to take projectile damage during a Deflect if too close to an enemy

Hanzo

Fixed a bug with Sonic Arrow not giving vision through walls when deflected by Genji

Wrecking Ball