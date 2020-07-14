Overwatch devs respond to bug making Echo's Duplicate less powerful

Echo’s Duplicate is one of the most powerful Ultimates in Overwatch, but it seems to have a bug that can really hurt her survivability and make friendly supports waste their time healing her.

Duplicate lets Echo briefly transform into any hero on the enemy team and build their Ultimate very quickly. During this time, it’s not uncommon for the enemy to focus the Echo and use all sorts of cooldowns and abilities on her.

One popular tool to deal with Echo is Ana’s Biotic Grenade. Biotic Grenade is probably the most multi-purpose ability in Overwatch. It heals allies, damages foes, buffs healing received by 50%, and denies healing for enemies.

When enemies are hit with a Biotic Grenade, they turn “purple” for a short time, indicating that they cannot be healed. That said, for teammates of an Echo who is using Duplicate, not all supports can see this effect.

In a post on the Competitive Overwatch Subreddit, user Bumblebeeji noted that aside from Mercy and Zenyatta (who have a distinct user interfaces) supports can’t tell if the duplicated Echo had been hit with a Biotic Grenade.

As a result, teammates could end up wasting healing resources on the Echo while completely unaware that she isn’t actually getting HP back.

“If you're pumping heals into your Echo and nothing is happening, this might be why. Probably a good idea to ask your Echo to communicate if they are naded,” Bumblebeeji wrote.

This bug could also be a big deal for heroes like Zarya who can use their Projected Barrier to cleanse the anti-heal effect. Not knowing their Echo had been hit by the grenade, however, poses a major problem.

Luckily, the developers took note of this post and responded that they’re looking into it.

“Thanks for posting, we'll check it out,” lead software engineer Bill Warnecke said.

So far, there’s no estimated fix for this bug, but at least they’re investigating it so hopefully, we’ll see a fix by the time the next patch rolls along.