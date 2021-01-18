Apex Legends streamer Dizzy returns from hiatus to play Valorant

Coby ‘Dizzy’ Meadows practically took over Apex Legends esports before moving to streaming, and then leaving social media entirely in July. Now he’s back, and ready to take on a whole new challenge: Valorant.
Dizzy was known for his stellar Apex Legends play, with thousands of viewers heading to his stream or whatever pro event he was playing in to watch him put on a show. He swept through basically everyone he came across in matches, leaving no doubt he was one of the best players around
Dizzy was one of the most well-known Apex pros since release, even winning the very first Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge.
In a Twitlonger announcing his return on January 18, dizzy said he was ready to get back to streaming and would be playing mostly Valorant this time around instead of Apex. Meadows also revealed that the passing of well-known WoW streamer and good friend Byron ‘reckful’ Bernstein in July, 2020, was one of the big reasons he took his break.
“I felt like I wasn’t performing and felt like I just let everyone down with my constant breaks and inconsistent play. I felt I had just burnt myself out,” the streamer said in a Twitlonger. “Around the time of Byron’s passing I was thinking about him the night before and waking up the next morning to the news, I was heartbroken. I fell into a depressed state and just needed some time to myself. I needed a hiatus for my mental health.”
“I’ve been slowly recovering and I feel like I’m ready to come back to streaming and plan on playing mainly Valorant,” dizzy continued. “I’ve also decided I’m going to start streaming on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays. I look forward to being back. I missed you guys.”
The loss of Reckful was definitely a hard time, not just for the WoW community but for Twitch as whole, and just add on the kind of year that 2020 seemed to be for everyone else, and we can understand why dizzy took some time off. It’s good to have him back though, and we can’t wait to see him pick up where he left off.
“And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!” is what the text at the bottom of practically every non-English version of the video reads. It seems to have been mistakenly included for everyone but us, as the info was removed shortly after being discovered but hey, at least now we have a set date.
BREAKING: The Japanese version on YouTube states Apex Legends is coming to Switch on February 2.
"And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!" pic.twitter.com/63TpUn27Mx
It’s unclear if the release date is still February 2, or if plans have changed since Respawn has apparently scrubbed the info from YouTube and not made any official announcement.
Is Apex Legends cross-platform on Nintendo Switch?
Yes – Nintendo Switch players will be able to play cross-platform with console and PC players on Apex Legends.
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch gameplay
Switch versions of games are often trimmed down ports of the game on consoles and PC. But, Respawn has confirmed that Apex on Switch will have “full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”
Apex Legends gameplay on Nintendo Switch will support all the features from other versions.
That means all Legends, weapons, attachments, maps, abilities, equipment, store items, ranked mode and more will be present on the Nintendo Switch.
Of course, given its portable nature, the graphical and processing power of the Nintendo Switch is significantly less than consoles, and even more so PCs. So, don’t expect the same graphical fidelity, resolution, or frame rates that you get on a high-end PC (if you’re curious, just ask an Overwatch Switch player about how that game performs).
It sounds like Respawn is working to make the Switch version as close to the other versions as possible though, so Apex fans can have the best experience possible.
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Price
Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, so don’t expect that to change on the Switch version.
However, this does get a bit muddied when you consider there is no cross-progression in Apex Legends currently. Although Respawn is working on it, we can only assume that you’ll have to start a new profile to play on Switch.
That means all the Legends and cosmetic items you have on other platforms unfortunately won’t carry over. If you want to unlock the post-launch Legends, your best option will be to purchase the Apex Legends Champion Edition.
Apex Legends Champion Edition unlocks all DLC Legends up to Season 7.
This bundle unlocks all post-launch characters up to Season 7, including Horizon. It costs $39.99, but also includes some exclusive skins and 1,000 Apex coins to get you started.
Alternatively, you can simply unlock individual Legends with Legend tokens or Apex coins. If you only plan to buy one or two of the DLC characters, this might be the better choice. But, if you want to unlock multiple Legends, the Champion Edition will be a better value and require much less work.
It’s possible that alongside the Switch release, EA will launch some Switch-exclusive offers and deals, to help players get their roster of Legends filled out early — sadly a Mario/Octane skin doesn’t seem to be in the cards, just yet.
But, if cross-progression ever launches, you may feel you have wasted your money by buying items twice. So, what about cross-progression?
Although cross-progression is in huge demand among players, Apex Legends was never made with it in mind, and so it poses a challenge for the developers to implement, without rewriting the game’s code from the ground up.
That’s everything we know so far about the Switch version of Apex Legends. We will keep this post updated with more details as they come out.