Overwatch July 30 update patch notes: 2CP Experiment, Genji nerfs, more

A new Overwatch patch is now available for download on PC, Xbox, PS4, and Switch with some major changes to the Assault game mode, but only in the Experimental card.

The new mode is a “failed” test the development team tried out, but ultimately ended up scrapping. According to Community Manager Molly Fender, there are no plans whatsoever to move the test to the live game.

Advertisement

With the new mode, teams will now have six minutes to try to capture Point A. After the first team tries their luck at capturing the point, the next team will get to have their own go at it.

Read More: Platinum Overwatch player wins pro match after emergency sub

If both teams successfully capture the point, then the process repeats, only this time, the objective is Point B. The process continues until eventually, the team who captures more points ends up winning the game.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that the Overwatch devs have added an Experimental mode that will never make it to the live game.

Read More: Blizzard scraps Moira rework plans after Overwatch backlash

The very first Experimental Mode changed up Overwatch’s role system by making teams consist of three damage heroes, two supports and one tank. Ultimately, it was never going to make it to the live game, but was still a nice look inside what ideas the dev team has.

Additionally, the patch also includes the Genji nerfs originally went live earlier in the week before the update was rolled back. It will be interesting to see how the changes to the cyborg ninja’s Shuriken damage affect his pickrate at all levels of the game.

Advertisement

Full patch notes below:

HERO UPDATES

Genji

Shuriken

Advertisement

(General) Damage decreased from 30 to 28

(Secondary Fire) Recovery increased from 0.65 to 0.75

EXPERIMENTAL MODE

The next experiment begins! This time we’re experimenting with the Assault (also known amongst the community as “2CP”) game mode! Internal tests like these are a common part of development and we want to give you a look at some of the changes we have been trying out. The current iteration of this experiment is not planned to reach the Retail version of Overwatch you’re used to playing in Quick Play, Competitive Play, and the Arcade.

GAME MODE CHANGES (ONLY IN EXPERIMENTAL)

Assault