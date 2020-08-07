How to watch Overwatch League Countdown Cup: schedule, streams, more

The Overwatch League is coming to a close in July. The Countdown Cup marks the penultimate stage of OWL for 2020, with only one more set of competition before the post-season.

The Countdown Cup is just that ⁠— the start of the countdown towards the Overwatch League postseason. All 20 teams will be vying for crucial wins ahead of the playoffs, which is set to kick off in September.

While no team will be missing out on the post-season, it’s important to rack up the wins in the Cups. The Countdown Cup is no different. The victors in NA and Asia will receive an additional three wins towards their final tally, which could be the difference between a top-seed and a middle-of-the-pack team in playoffs.

The Knockout Stage has been set. The Summer Showdown brought the upsets, will the Countdown Cup do the same? Only one way to find out! #OWL2020 pic.twitter.com/dHOGB3uFCk — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) August 3, 2020

In NA, it’s looking similar to how it’s looked all season. The Shock are still front-runners, but they are joined by June champions the Paris Eternal at the top as well as the Fusion. Teams like the Florida Mayhem will also be hot on their heels, while others like the Dallas Fuel are holding on.

There’s been a few shifts in Asia though. The new meta has marked the rise of Chengdu. Their aggressive plays with Ameng on Wrecking Ball and Jinmu on Genji have taken the region by storm.

It seems like only the Shanghai Dragons can stop them ⁠— and the only way they will meet is in the Grand Final.

The picks are in and the bracket is set. Who is going to win the APAC Countdown Cup?!#OWL2020 pic.twitter.com/9KbY4uJH4s — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) August 1, 2020

Overwatch League Countdown Cup stream

As with every Overwatch League event, you can catch the action on YouTube. There will be a separate stream every day for both NA and Asia. We have embedded all the scheduled live streams below for your convenience.

OWL Countdown Cup Day 1 - NA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsMjV4-yuE4

OWL Countdown Cup Day 1 - Asia

OWL Countdown Cup Day 2 - NA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_3REIRsDjg

OWL Countdown Cup Day 2 - Asia

OWL Countdown Cup Day 3 - NA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcfG8Yu6K5E

Overwatch League Countdown Cup schedule and results

Friday, August 7

Region Game PT ET BST NA Atlanta [5] vs Vancouver [12] 12pm 3pm 8pm NA LA Valiant [6] vs Houston [11] 2pm 5pm 10pm NA Dallas [7] vs Washington [10] 4pm 7pm 12am August 8 NA Toronto [8] vs LA Gladiators [9] 6pm 9pm 2am August 8

Saturday, August 8

Region Game PT ET BST Asia Chengdu [2] vs London [7] 1am 4am 9am Asia Hangzhou [3] vs Seoul [6] 3am 6am 11am Asia Guangzhou [4] vs New York [5] 5am 8am 1pm NA San Francisco [1] vs TBD 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Paris [2] vs TBD 2pm 5pm 10pm NA Philadelphia [3] vs TBD 4pm 7pm 12am August 9 NA Florida [4] vs TBD 6pm 9pm 2am August 9

Sunday, August 9