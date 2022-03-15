Overwatch’s Genji goes Super Saiyan with Dragon Ball Z crossover concept

Overwatch is home to plenty of fantastic fan concepts, but this new Dragon Ball-themed Genji skin has proven incredibly popular amongst fans.

Genji is one of the most popular heroes in Overwatch. In fact, this mechanized warrior receives a lot of attention from the community, with many fans often designing their very own cosmetic concepts. The latest skin to receive attention from the game’s player base is a Dragon Ball crossover, which transforms Genji into Trunks.

Just like Genji, Trunks is known for being a powerful warrior and talented swordsman. The Super Saiyan uses his incredible skills to slice and dice his way through Androids, while his excellent strength enables him to carry out any task with deadly precision.

Because of these similarities and overall dedication to combat, one talented Overwatch player has created the perfect Trunks and Genji crossover.

While Genji is known for his augmented body, this DBZ skin concept has given him a human form that is similar to the Super Saiyan Trunks.

The cyborg body has been ditched in favor of Trunks’ iconic jacket and broadsword ensemble, which the Saiyan uses to eliminate the Android threats that aim to crush humanity.

Genji’s hairstyle has also been switched out in favor of Trunks’ Super Saiyan form, while the belt and boots help to round off this powerful look. While Overwatch has yet to do any official anime crossovers, many Dragon Ball fans would love to see Blizzard’s take on these iconic outfits.

Whether the developers will ever add anything like this in Overwatch 2 remains to be seen, but for now, we have Corviak’s excellent Trunks skin concept to show what could be possible. We can’t wait to see what other Dragon Ball concepts the artist creates in the future.