Overwatch's Ashe, Baptiste & Widowmaker can finally sing karaoke on Busan

The latest Overwatch PTR update finally gives Ashe, Widowmaker, and Baptiste the ability to sing their hearts out on the karaoke stage in Busan.

Back in 2018 when Busan was first added to the game, one of the features that stood out most was the stage in one of the Downtown level’s spawns, which allows certain heroes to serenade us if players press the interact button while standing by the mic.

Before the PTR update on Sept. 23, the heroes who could share their musical talents were: Echo, Brigitte, Genji, McCree, Torbjörn, Reinhardt, Sigma, Wrecking Ball, Tracer, Mercy, and Zenyatta – and now two of the most dangerous DPS ladies in Overwatch will be joining their ranks, along with yet another support.

You guessed it: Widowmaker, Ashe, and Baptiste have finally been allowed to get up on stage and serenade us with their own original song renditions before the match begins.

Overwatch PTR 1.53 Ashe, Widowmaker and Baptiste sings in Karaoke at Busan Map now 🎤



" One shot, one kill🎶 " pic.twitter.com/LCbvUYxOkd — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) September 24, 2020

Ashe sings her own version of "Home on the Range" and even invites B.O.B. to join her on stage, though sadly, the Omnic Butler doesn't get a tune of his own.

She also serenades us about what will happen when (not if) she catches McCree. "Ya'll are going to see how much he regrets crossing me."

Meanwhile Widowmaker repeats her "One shot, one kill" voice line, and has another karaoke track where she sings a song in French.

Finally, Baptiste doesn't seem to be much of a singer and instead insists on dancing for one of his voice lines. He finally gets it the second time around, rapping "If you need heals there's no health stancher than a blast from my Biotic Launcher. If you're flying too fast for me to heal, then I'll drop my Immortality Field."

As they're not listed in patch notes, new heroes getting karaoke lines have become fun little easter eggs to search for, and it's a great way to kill time in spawn before going to smack around the enemy team.

If you happen to find yourself in the right Busan spawn you might as well try and see if your hero has the option to sing, especially following an update like the Sept. 23 patch. It has absolutely no impact on the outcome of the match, but, you just might be the first one to discover a new Overwatch secret.