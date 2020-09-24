Overwatch Sep 23 update finally makes highly-demanded elevator change

Blizzard has introduced a highly-requested change to Overwatch map design in the latest Public Test Region (PTR) patch - finally fixing elevators after four years of frustration.

Overwatch features 21 unique maps that span four distinct game modes. Across these maps, tons of unique elements can be found. From the jump pads on Oasis to the bullet train on Busan, there’s plenty to interact with.

One such feature found on a few specific maps is moving platforms. Some float horizontally across various sections, while others are simple elevators that rise up and drop back down. These elevators have worked in a single way since the game launched in 2016. They haven’t changed in the slightest... until today that is.

A fresh PTR update went out on September 23 and while it touched on a number of changes, elevators were among the featured items in the blog post. After years of often frustrating timing, here’s how they’re being altered moving forward.

The two main culprits in the expansive map pool are Hollywood and Volskaya Industries. The former has a rising platform towards the back of the first objective and another in the middle section of the map. Meanwhile, the latter has a wider elevator as the attacking team reaches the second capture point.

Up until now, these elevators were both constantly in motion. They would always be going up and coming down without pause. There was no way for players to interact with them, no way to impact the timing. If you missed the elevator while your team cruised on up, you’d have to wait for the next window.

However, that awkward wait is no longer a thing thanks to the latest patch. The September 23 update has changed elevators for the better as they “will now wait at the bottom of their track until a player boards the platform.” This means that you’ll be able to take your time and board them when it best suits you. Instead of rushing to get on at the right moment.

“We’ve received quite a bit of feedback about the unreliability of looping elevators,” Josh Nash said. “In an effort to improve that experience, we have re-designed the elevators in both maps so they no longer endlessly loop.”

Not only will this change “make elevators quicker and more reliable,” but it will also provide a new dynamic for those two maps. “Nearby players” will be given “fair warning” that enemies are on the elevators thanks to “updated sound effects,” Nash confirmed.

So while elevators will be handier, your opponents will have more intel than ever. Be on the lookout for this change to land on live servers in the coming days.