Overwatch streamer rages after platinum player joins Top 500 match: “I'm sick of it!” - Dexerto

Former Overwatch League pro Caleb ‘McGravy’ McGarvey demanded the Blizzard developers “fix the game” after a platinum-ranked player was able to queue into a match with Top 500s.

The Overwatch competitive system is designed in such a way that lower-ranked players can’t join matches with their friends who may be top stars in the ladder.

However, that doesn’t mean that the game is perfect, especially when factoring in solo-queue, SR decay and other variables.

Case and point, when a platinum-ranked DPS and support player ended up in McGravy’s game on Route 66.

Upon joining the match, the former pro noticed that his fellow tank wasn’t a player he had seen before in the game.

“Please, please, please, please tell me this guy is somewhat decent,” he begged before checking the player’s profile.

After seeing that the tank had yet to play all of his placements for that role, but was in plat for DPS and support, McGravy stood up and walked away for a brief moment with his hands in his head in disbelief.

“Fix the f**king game!” he swore upon sitting back down and hammered his fist onto his desk in disgust. “I’m sick of this! I’m sick of it!”

While the player had finished the last few seasons in Masters for the tank role, there is still a wide skill gap between 3,500 SR and McGravy who is deep into Grand Master and Top 500.

“Can someone please leave?” he pleaded. “Please. I can’t do it anymore. I can’t do it.”

Luckily for him, the lower-ranked player left the game himself, ending the match before it could even begin.

While McGravy may have sounded a bit toxic, he explained how it wasn’t the fault of the player and the blame lies with Blizzard. “It’s not the player’s fault, but I’ve not had someone over 4,000 SR on tank on my team in like the past seven games!”

So far, Blizzard has yet to address the issue, but it is one that has been plaguing higher ranked streamers for quite some time. Hopefully, it all gets addressed before Overwatch 2 eventually releases.