Overwatch pros rewrite the meta with massive Experimental card changes

Overwatch will soon be getting the biggest, most comprehensive experimental card yet after a group of professionals went through each hero and decided what to change.

The Experimental card has proven to be an effective way for devs to test incoming changes in Overwatch, without making players go through all of the trouble of loading up the PTR, and best of all, console players can now get in on the testing fun as well.

Usually, these updates follow the same pattern as the regular patches, only focusing on a few heroes at a time. But, on March 22 we will be getting an absolutely massive Experimental update that’s larger than any other we’ve ever seen.

Led by Overwatch League host Soe Gschwind the panel of Overwatch pro players, coaches, and streamers went through each and every one of the game’s 32 heroes to discuss ideas for buffs, nerfs, and other changes for each one, after getting approval from developer Geoff Goodman, the approved updates were added to the list.

It took almost a three-hour conclave of nothing but balance discussion to make happen, and now the final results will be able to be tested out by everyone in the March 22 patch.

There are a ton of changes being made to almost every hero, and we’ll list every single one that got approved down below, but they’re all pretty creative. Take for example the changes coming to Reaper, which will get rid of his “Reapersitioning” voice line when he uses his teleport, making him much stealthier.

Other changes that caught our eye include Ana’s new ability to Nano Boost herself, increasing the time it takes Sombra to hack by 50%, and allowing Mercy to add time to her Valkyrie ultimate by getting eliminations while the ability is active.

There’s no telling if any of these changes will make it into the main game, but if there’s one you’re really fond of, don’t be afraid to try and let the Overwatch team know on Reddit, Twitter, or the Blizzard forums to have your voice heard.

Below are all of the Experimental Card changes that were approved on March 14, and will arrive in the March 22 patch:

Experimental Card Panel updates (Available March 22)

Widowmaker

Venom Mine

Increased Range

Increased Duration

Ana

Biotic Rifle

Ammo increased from 12 to 14

Nano Boost

Can now be used on yourself

Sigma

No Changes

Junkrat

Concussion Mine

Minimum damage increased from 30 to 35

Reaper

Shadowstep

Decreased Sound Volume/ Removed Voice Lines

Mercy

Valkyrie

Guardian Angel now resets per final blow (elimination)

Ashe

Dynamite

Damage reduced to 18 DP/s (100 to 90 Total)

Wrecking Ball

Character Model Changed/Decreased Hitbox

Quad Cannon

Ammo Decreased to 70

Adaptive Shields

Now gives enemies ultimate charge

Grapple

Increased Cooldown to 6/7

Sombra

Translocator

Increased Cooldown to 7

Hack

Increased Cast time by .5 (1.15)

Hack duration increased from 5 to 6 seconds

Zarya

Energy

Decay rate changed (not specified)

Projected Barrier

Range Increased by (approx. 3-4 meters) (not specified)

Reinhardt

Earthshatter

Duration now scales with range

Brigitte

Inspire

Now cancels duration upon death

Soldier: 76

Helix Rockets

Now has a charge count of 2 (2nd charge is gained)

Damage decreased to 80

Self-damage decreased (not specified)

Tactical Visor

Increased Range

Pharah

Rocket Launcher

Damage is now dependent on whether she is in the air or on the ground (-5%/+10%)

McCree

No changes.

Zenyatta

Transcendence

Increased Movement & Jump Verticle speed (approx. 5%)

Tracer

General

Health Increased by 25

Recall

Increased Cooldown

Winston

General

Health Changed to 350/165

Roadhog

No Changes

Baptiste

Regenerative Burst

Ally healing reduced

Immortality Field

Health Cap reduced from 20% to just 1 HP.

Bastion

Self-Repair

Increased Movement speed while active

Hanzo

Dragonstrike

Increased Damage

Increased projectile speed

Decreased Dragon Cast Location (Dragons now cast closer to hanzo)

Genji

Shuriken

Secondary fire spread reduced

Dragonblade

Now gets more duration upon per elimination

Doomfist

No changes

Orisa

Protective Barrier

Barrier Health increased to 700

Cooldown increased to 11

Supercharger

Increased health of supercharger device

Moira

No changes proposed

Echo

Duplicate

Now exits with 50% health (not specified on the exit cause)

Torbjorn

Turret

Now can have two turrets online

Reduced Health/Damage for Turret(s)

Symmetra

Sentry Turret

Projectile Speed increased (when traveling in the air)

Lucio

Crossfade

Range Increased by 50%

Effects scales with distance

Soundwave (Boop)

Knockback reduced

Cooldown increased from 4 to 6-8 seconds

Mei

Endothermic Blaster

Ammo increased to 140

D.Va

