Overwatch pros rewrite the meta with massive Experimental card changes

Overwatch will soon be getting the biggest, most comprehensive experimental card yet after a group of professionals went through each hero and decided what to change.
The Experimental card has proven to be an effective way for devs to test incoming changes in Overwatch, without making players go through all of the trouble of loading up the PTR, and best of all, console players can now get in on the testing fun as well.
Usually, these updates follow the same pattern as the regular patches, only focusing on a few heroes at a time. But, on March 22 we will be getting an absolutely massive Experimental update that’s larger than any other we’ve ever seen.
Advertisement
Led by Overwatch League host Soe Gschwind the panel of Overwatch pro players, coaches, and streamers went through each and every one of the game’s 32 heroes to discuss ideas for buffs, nerfs, and other changes for each one, after getting approval from developer Geoff Goodman, the approved updates were added to the list.
It took almost a three-hour conclave of nothing but balance discussion to make happen, and now the final results will be able to be tested out by everyone in the March 22 patch.
There are a ton of changes being made to almost every hero, and we’ll list every single one that got approved down below, but they’re all pretty creative. Take for example the changes coming to Reaper, which will get rid of his “Reapersitioning” voice line when he uses his teleport, making him much stealthier.
Advertisement
Other changes that caught our eye include Ana’s new ability to Nano Boost herself, increasing the time it takes Sombra to hack by 50%, and allowing Mercy to add time to her Valkyrie ultimate by getting eliminations while the ability is active.
There’s no telling if any of these changes will make it into the main game, but if there’s one you’re really fond of, don’t be afraid to try and let the Overwatch team know on Reddit, Twitter, or the Blizzard forums to have your voice heard.
Below are all of the Experimental Card changes that were approved on March 14, and will arrive in the March 22 patch:
Advertisement
Experimental Card Panel updates (Available March 22)
Widowmaker
Venom Mine
- Increased Range
- Increased Duration
Ana
Biotic Rifle
- Ammo increased from 12 to 14
Nano Boost
- Can now be used on yourself
Sigma
- No Changes
Junkrat
Concussion Mine
- Minimum damage increased from 30 to 35
Reaper
Shadowstep
- Decreased Sound Volume/ Removed Voice Lines
Mercy
Valkyrie
- Guardian Angel now resets per final blow (elimination)
Ashe
Dynamite
- Damage reduced to 18 DP/s (100 to 90 Total)
Wrecking Ball
- Character Model Changed/Decreased Hitbox
Quad Cannon
- Ammo Decreased to 70
Adaptive Shields
- Now gives enemies ultimate charge
Grapple
- Increased Cooldown to 6/7
Sombra
Translocator
- Increased Cooldown to 7
Hack
- Increased Cast time by .5 (1.15)
- Hack duration increased from 5 to 6 seconds
Zarya
Energy
- Decay rate changed (not specified)
Projected Barrier
- Range Increased by (approx. 3-4 meters) (not specified)
Reinhardt
Earthshatter
- Duration now scales with range
Brigitte
Inspire
- Now cancels duration upon death
Soldier: 76
Helix Rockets
- Now has a charge count of 2 (2nd charge is gained)
- Damage decreased to 80
- Self-damage decreased (not specified)
Tactical Visor
- Increased Range
Pharah
Rocket Launcher
- Damage is now dependent on whether she is in the air or on the ground (-5%/+10%)
McCree
- No changes.
Zenyatta
Transcendence
- Increased Movement & Jump Verticle speed (approx. 5%)
Tracer
General
- Health Increased by 25
Recall
- Increased Cooldown
Winston
General
- Health Changed to 350/165
Roadhog
- No Changes
Baptiste
Regenerative Burst
- Ally healing reduced
Immortality Field
- Health Cap reduced from 20% to just 1 HP.
Bastion
Self-Repair
- Increased Movement speed while active
Hanzo
Dragonstrike
- Increased Damage
- Increased projectile speed
- Decreased Dragon Cast Location (Dragons now cast closer to hanzo)
Genji
Shuriken
- Secondary fire spread reduced
Dragonblade
- Now gets more duration upon per elimination
Doomfist
- No changes
Orisa
Protective Barrier
- Barrier Health increased to 700
- Cooldown increased to 11
Supercharger
- Increased health of supercharger device
Moira
- No changes proposed
Echo
Duplicate
- Now exits with 50% health (not specified on the exit cause)
Torbjorn
Turret
- Now can have two turrets online
- Reduced Health/Damage for Turret(s)
Symmetra
Sentry Turret
- Projectile Speed increased (when traveling in the air)
Lucio
Crossfade
- Range Increased by 50%
- Effects scales with distance
Soundwave (Boop)
- Knockback reduced
- Cooldown increased from 4 to 6-8 seconds
Mei
Endothermic Blaster
- Ammo increased to 140
D.Va
Boosters
- Increased Range (Increased Boosters duration)