Overwatch players react to new placement matches SR reset

Overwatch shocked players on June 30 by introducing a bit of a skill rating reset, which will be in effect for Season 23.

The changes, which will only affect very skilled players, will cap the maximum SR one receives after doing their five placement matches at 3900.

Additionally, as players compete in more games throughout the season, their SR will gradually rise to a level that reflects their actual skill.

In the official patch notes, Blizzard wrote that these changes are “intended to address many of the issues that SR Decay tried to fix, but in a more positive manner that rewards staying active and playing more games instead of penalizing players for not playing enough.”

Closest thing to an SR reset finally. pic.twitter.com/pAMzToCJsi — Lane (@Surefour) June 30, 2020

The announcement has been met with a lot of praise from high-level players such as Canadian DPS Lane ‘Surefour’ Roberts who called it the “closest thing to an SR reset.”

Florida Mayhem streamer Sam 'Samito' Dawahare echoed Surefour’s remarks, calling it a soft MMR reset.

Valiant DPS player Kyle ‘KSF’ Frandanisa seemed overjoyed by the changes, claiming it was what he wanted for the past fifteen seasons.

PSA SOFT MMR RESET FELLAS https://t.co/mpCZjbyy29 — Samito (@SamitoFPS) June 30, 2020

Elsewhere, Junkrat streamer for Cloud 9 Jamison ‘PVPX’ Moore posted a screenshot of a Discord server where he urged the devs to consider changes and implement an MMR reset.

“This is what I had to say a few days ago.. hopefully it led to this change,” he captioned the screenshot.

In it, PVPX called the introduction of Brigitte a major reason he would like to see a soft MMR reset and give people at high ranks something to strive for again.

This is what I had to say a few days ago.. hopefully it led to this change. Regardless it happened so doesn't really matter at this point pic.twitter.com/NJcpdqHq0n — C9 PVPX (@PVPX_) June 30, 2020

Combined with the recent nerfs to Brigitte and the addition of a new Competitive Open Queue, Overwatch’s 23rd season could be one of its best yet.

Players won't have to wait long to try it all out either, as Season 23 kicks off on July 2.