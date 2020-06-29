Who is the Elmo_ow? The muppet impersonator dominating Overwatch ranked

Overwatch ranked is home to some of the wildest players in all of video gaming. The ladder’s latest wonder comes in the form of Elmo – the muppet from Sesame Street tearing up the competitive scene.

This player’s whole gimmick comes from the fact he impersonates Elmo while swinging his massive hammer as Reinhardt. The results have netted him quite a fair bit of popularity.

Elmo first started gaining attention when he appeared in YouTuber NoobHunter’s compilation videos featuring whacky events from the world of Overwatch Twitch. Recently, on June 27, a whole video title was dedicated to his interaction with former OWL pro Nikola ‘Sleepy’ Andrews.

In fact, the character's appearance in streamed ranked games has made him somewhat of an enigma on Twitch – something that chats get excited for when they see he is in the lobby.

From trolling World Cup and Overwatch League champion Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi to upstarts such as TheKristenRae, the muppet has been an entertainment juggernaut.

Speaking with Dexerto, the Elmo impersonator says he choose to do the impression because a few years ago he realized he could do the voice well and is trying to make Overwatch a better place.

“Elmo loves Overwatch because although the community is a little rough right now Elmo thinks it’s a loving community overall and Elmo thinks the game is super fun and paces really well,” the player explained while not breaking character.

But as for the player’s identity – that remains a mystery, though he did share some clues.

“Elmo has played Overwatch since the beta,” he revealed. “Elmo started out as a Genji player but now Elmo is a tank main. Maybe someday Elmo will reveal who he is.”

“For right now, Elmo will just say he's been a Grandmaster player/top 500 for a long time,” he added.

As for other characters on the street, Elmo had some news. Apparently Ernie is a Torbjorn one-trick while Bert plays Mercy and Zen. Meanwhile, Oscar the grouch is a Junkrat main.

One thing is for sure: Overwatch ranked is certainly a much more interesting place when Elmo is running around fragging out and ranking up.