Overwatch players discover disastrous Mei bugs in Anniversary patch

The 2020 Overwatch Anniversary patch brought in a lot of new skins, upgrades to the Communication Wheel, balance changes and some unfortunate bugs with Mei.

Thus far, three bugs have been discovered with the DPS hero ranging from humorous to downright broken. Redditor rubenburgt broke down all the new weird interactions in a video.

Firstly, the least concerning of the bugs has Mei’s Santa hat with her Christmas skin fall off her head and slowly fall to the floor when using Ice Block.

Mei’s “Mei-rry” skin is unique in that the Ice Block ability puts a snowman on top of the cube with the Santa hat on top.

It looks a bit weird with the hat falling off, but as we alluded to, it’s the least concerning of the new bugs.

The next issue is a lot more major. Teammates can no longer lock onto Mei when she’s in Iceblock and this can affect the amount of healing she ends up receiving.

While Ice Block does heal Mei a bit, the lack of extra healing prevents the ice-themed hero from getting back to full health.

In the example shown in the video, Mercy cannot lock onto the friendly Mei player with the Healing Beam, preventing her from gaining Ultimate charge by topping off her allies.

Finally, the last weird bug allows Wrecking Ball to pass through Mei’s Ice Block, which is a bit of a buff to Hammond as she counters him rather hard.

With Hammond now able to keep spinning and not slamming into the Ice Block, he is able to keep his momentum intact.

Out of all the Mei bugs, only this last one is noted on the Patch 1.48 Known Issues List on the official forums, but hopefully, the rest of the issues get changed too.

Until these bugs are patched, playing as Mei could give you a massive disadvantage.