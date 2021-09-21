Overwatch players demand changes as Reinhardt appears immune to Mei’s Blizzard

Mei’s Blizzard is one of the most powerful ultimates in the game. It has the potential to freeze entire teams in place, rendering them powerless against the wrath of your squad. Unless, of course, your name is Reinhardt, in which case you aren’t bothered at all.

Finding the perfect time for a Mei ultimate is a familiar problem for Overwatch fans. Players bide their time in anticipation of the perfect time to strike and release their Blizzard upon the enemy.

When done well, it can turn the tides of battle in your favor, giving your team an extra little boost across the finish line. This is not what happened for one player on the Overwatch subreddit.

Despite navigating their way into the perfect position, this Mei strangely didn’t have enough in the tank to stop an enemy Reinhardt.

Mei Blizzard stopped by Line of Sight bug

Things aren’t always represented accurately in video games and it seems the payload may represent a bigger barrier in the game’s programming than it did on this player’s screen.

If you look in the background, you can see that the freeze is beginning to set in on the other players but Reinhardt is unbothered.

There have been several bugs with Mei’s Ultimate over the years but this one is by far the strangest.

Players over on the Overwatch subreddit are chalking it up to Reinhardt just being stronger. One commenter said “German engineering now makes you immune to the cold. Good luck Mei,” with another adding “Simple. He’s the main character.”

Overwatch is no stranger to persistent bugs and with Overwatch 2 on the way, it might be time to look towards the future.

It’s no secret that Overwatch has had its problems throughout the years since it was released, but the game’s prospects seem to be looking up. There have already been announcements about huge reworks – like the one coming for Sombra – but the change won’t stop there.

We’ll have to wait and see if Blizzard can eliminate problems like unstoppable Reinhardts and right the ship for their hero shooter.