Overwatch player uses Reinhardt’s Fire Strike to take PlayStation fans down memory lane

Reinhardt’s Fire Strike is one of Overwatch’s most quintessential moves and one player’s using it to stoke up some serious nostalgia for PlayStation fans.

Overwatch is a game full of 32 completely unique heroes, ranging from all parts of the world. Each one has their own unique set of abilities to go along with whatever weapon they primarily use, with Reinhardt’s hammer and shield being two of the most iconic in the game.

Now, with some German engineering and a little help from Genji’s blade, one fan has turned back the clock and touched a note only long-time PlayStation fans can appreciate.

Reinhardt Fire Strike turned… PlayStation?

One Overwatch fan recently came up with the idea to have OW heroes shoot at a circle of deflecting Genjis.

Because this causes projectiles to continually bounce between the swordsmen, each hero creates their own unique shape and pattern based on the projectile.

The results are mesmerizing, creating kaleidoscope-like images bright with the red and blue color of the alternating Genjis.

Originally, this video was posted to YouTube and showed all 32 heroes firing into the circle, however, one fan took Reinhardt’s section and remixed it with a PlayStation classic.

This instantly became a hit on Overwatch’s subreddit, with 7,700+ upvotes at the time of this article’s posting.

If you’re old enough to have played some of the original PlayStation consoles, then you’ll immediately know why this went viral. This fit of nostalgia harkens back to some of the greatest of the PlayStation franchise like Metal Gear Solid, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2, and Spyro The Dragon.

And, before too long, Overwatch will also be thought of as the same ancient lore as those classics.

The hero shooter is heading into its sixth year in 2022 but looks to rev up the momentum with the release of its sequel, Overwatch 2, anticipated in Q1 or Q2 of 2022.