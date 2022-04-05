Overwatch player makes Mercy incredibly OP with motorized mouse wheel

One Overwatch player has single-handedly revolutionized the Mercy meta with one simple addition: a motorized mouse wheel.

Mercy is one of the OG Overwatch heroes, healing teammates since the game first came out in 2016.

Six years later with Overwatch 2 right on the horizon, you might think players have found all the tricks there are to find.

However, one player is changing the game yet again with a genius invention that makes Mercy incredibly OP.

Motorized mouse wheel a whole new world of Mercy play

Ran into a Mercy player in Overwatch today who no joke attached a motor to their free moving scroll wheel on their G502 mouse so they could switch between healing and damage boost so fast it does both at the same time if you're not doing this you're just throwing tbh pic.twitter.com/56ioQXMP8O — EvilToaster 🐸 (@EvilToaster) April 4, 2022

Twitch streamer Evil Toaster revealed the big-brained strat on Twitter, with a clip of him encountering a player who had fitted a motor to the wheel of their mouse for next-level Mercy play.

The mouse wheel is used to switch between the healer’s damage and healing beams, and by fitting a motor to it, the player was able to essentially use both at the same time.