Overwatch 2 concept art seemingly reveals guilds and new “boss fight” mode

Official Overwatch 2 concept art may have revealed two huge new additions coming for the sequel including a long-awaited guilds feature and a “boss fight” mode.

The Overwatch 2 beta will finally begin on April 26 and some concept art from an official Blizzard artist has recently surfaced, potentially giving players a hint at what’s to come.

Aside from a rumored battle pass being on display in the art, there are several other unique tidbits that eagle-eyed players have honed in on.

While this art shouldn’t be taken as a confirmation that these features will be live in the beta, or even in Overwatch 2 at all, the fact they’re official means we shouldn’t rule anything out.

Overwatch 2 “guilds” card revealed in concept art

One of the more unique animations on artist Jayson Kirby’s Overwatch 2 ArtStation page is a guild system card.

In the animation, a user received an invitation to join a guild dubbed “Hanzo mains” and the card showcases how many members are online, a clan logo and “peak mobilization” – though it’s unclear what the latter entails.

Clans and guilds have been a requested feature since the original game and back at BlizzCon 2021, a video seemingly leaked clan tags on display in a hero screen.

Whether or not this is further confirmation that a clan system is coming remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see if this card ends up being used in some capacity for Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 boss battle game mode leaked?

In addition to the guild card, in another frame in an animated video, a “boss fight” mode was displayed when browsing a quick play playlist.

A boss fight mode could really be anything and unfortunately, the art gave no indication as to what it might entail, especially from a PvP perspective.

Of course, this could have just been a mode that Kirby tacked on without giving it much thought and without any guidelines from Blizzard itself.

We’ll have to see what the future holds and how much of this concept art makes it into the final product once Overwatch 2 finally releases.