Overwatch player gets OW2 working on Nintendo 3DS while stuck in hospital

An Overwatch 2 player’s trip to the hospital was enhanced after finding a way to play Blizzard’s hero shooter on their Nintendo 3DS.

Overwatch 2 is one of the biggest FPS titles at the moment, and while rumors of a mobile port have surfaced, fans are still waiting for an official announcement from Blizzard.

Currently, the closest legitimate method of playing Overwatch 2 on the go is on the Nintendo Switch – but it turns out there is another handheld that players can use to get their OW2 fix in.

In a thread on Reddit, a player revealed their “hospital setup” and how they actually managed to get Overwatch 2 to run on their Nintendo 3DS through some modifications.

Blizzard Entertainment

Hospitalized OW2 player gets game running on 3DS

According to Redditor ‘Mot0193,’ they thought it would be funny to try to get Overwatch 2 working on the handheld while they were stuck at the hospital for a few days.

Surprisingly, the game didn’t run that badly and was playable, but it did have some major drawbacks.

“It’s honestly decently playable, the main problems being the juicy 400×240 resolution, and the cstick being horrible for camera movement,” they explained. “Swapping the joystick for camera doesn’t really make it better.”

The player also noted that the resolution is so bad that you can’t read chat, and the stream does stutter from time to time. That said, they remained confident that this could be a fun alternative, especially if the camera issues could be resolved, potentially through the touch screen.

The Overwatch community was baffled by this whole ordeal, with some joking that 3DS players were making their ranked matches horrible.

“Is this a common thing? It would explain the movement of my teammates,” one laughed.

“I’m pretty sure this breaks the Geneva Convention,” another chimed in.

Others expressed a desire to try this out themselves, which could make for a wild experience as Mot0193 wants to get a five-stack of Nintendo 3DS players together “for the funny.”