Overwatch Oct 21 update buffs Torbjorn, McCree & Moira: Patch notes

A new Overwatch patch has just gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch bringing in a bunch of new buffs and some nerfs to a number of heroes.

It’s been a long time since the last Overwatch balance update and this new Experimental patch should really spice things up.

Torbjorn seems to be the big winner this patch with his Overload ability cooldown being reduced while his Rivet gun will consume less ammo.

McCree is also getting some nice changes with his Combat Roll not working while he’s in the air. Plus, Deadeye is seeing its damage ramping speed increased, so his ultimate should be even more impactful.

Elsewhere, Moira’s Biotic Orb is being slowed a bit, which should enable her to get more healing and damage done, which also means she will be able to charge up her ultimate even faster.

Finally, Junkrat is being changed all over the place. The impact damage from his grenades has been buffed by 50, but the explosion damage has been decreased to compensate.

This should make him deadlier at close range, but less of a menace at range with his spam.

Of course, this is just an Experimental patch so it’s possible it doesn’t all go live, but chances are this patch really shakes up the game in a big way.

Full patch notes:

EXPERIMENTAL HERO UPDATES

Torbjörn

Overload

Cooldown reduced from 10s to 8s

Rivet Gun

Alternate fire ammo consumption reduced from 3 to 2 per shot

Developer Note: The Overload change allows Torbjörn to use Overload a bit more aggressively, instead of purely saving it for defense. When combined with the Rivet Gun change, Torbjörn will be able to dish out more damage more frequently, especially at close range.

McCree

Deadeye

Initial slower damage ramping speed duration reduced from 0.8s to 0.5s

Combat Roll

Can now be used while in the air

Developer Note: This change to Deadeye allows its faster damage ramping to happen earlier, allowing it to be threatening to enemies more quickly than before. This change will help strengthen an ability that is often considered fairly weak compared to other heroes’ ultimates. Combat Roll being able to be used in the air is a nice quality of life change, but it is also a potentially powerful change when fighting against heroes with big vertical knockbacks such as Doomfist and Wrecking Ball.

Moira

Biotic Orb

Slowed speed when it has a target has been reduced from 27.5% of normal, to 15% of normal

Developer Note: This change allows Moira to get more power out of both of her Orbs, rather than them often using just a portion of their total potential before flying away from their targets.

Junkrat

Frag Launcher

Impact damage increased from 40 to 90

Explosion damage reduced from 80 to 60

Added falloff to the impact damage

Between 15 to 25m, impact damage reduced to 20% (18)

Knockback amount reduced slightly

Developer Note: The main goal of these changes is to increase Junkrat’s overall potential power, especially at close ranges, while weakening his long-range spam potential. Direct hits within 15 meters will now do massive damage, while area damage and long-range direct hit damage will be much lower than before.