Overwatch finally reveals new Malevento map in August 26 update

Another new Deathmatch map has been added to the mix in a surprise August 26 Overwatch PTR update. Malevento drops players in Italy to battle through an unsuspecting Talon base and we’ve got the first look at this sunny new locale.

Eight months removed from the last free-for-all deathmatch map in Kanezaka, the latest addition has finally arrived. Blizzard dropped a surprise Overwatch update on August 26, adding the new Malevento map to the Public Test Region.

The stunning map is set in an Italian mountainside with lush surroundings spanning as far as the eye can see. In the very center of the new location is a secret Talon base that players will fight around.

As a daytime battleground, you’ll be soaking up the sun as Malevento stands out as one of the more vibrant maps in Overwatch to date.

The new area features a mix of both tight corridors and more open outdoor areas, leading to a blend of close-quarters combat while still leaving the door open for the likes of Widowmaker to excel from afar.

As the fourth Deathmatch map in Overwatch, Malevento was designed from the ground up with free-for-all in mind. This means you won’t be seeing it in Elimination, Capture The Flag, or various other Arcade modes anytime soon.

Currently live on the PTR, PC players will be the first with access to Malevento. This early access period should help identify any glaring issues before the map goes live across all platforms.

The PTR testing period is set to last just over three weeks.



This marks the latest map release in Overwatch and could very well be the final new map before Overwatch 2 is released.

With a wide range of new maps expected for the sequel, there’s plenty to look forward to. Be sure to brush up with everything we know about Overwatch 2.