Overwatch Mercy skin concept would be the perfect fit for Pride Month - Dexerto

June marks the kickoff of Pride Month, and one Overwatch fan is celebrating in style with their perfect rainbow-themed skin for Swiss support, Mercy.

For Overwatch fans everywhere, Mercy has come to mean a lot of different things. The embodiment of healing and purity, she’s become a fan favorite all across the globe.

One of the community’s most cherished skins is the now elusive Pink Mercy skin, which was released as part of Blizzard’s limited time Breast Cancer Awareness event all the way back in 2018.

As fans continue to view the hero as a symbol of righteousness and a beacon of hope, one player has designed the perfect skin for the angelic healer just in time for Pride Month.

Overwatch fan creates Pride Mercy

Looking to translate the Pride flag into the game, Russian artist Overmercy has created a collection of Mercy skins that are perfect for the season.

First up we have a recolor of the coveted Breast Cancer skin, which sees the pink inlays of the outfit transformed into the colors of the rainbow. Even her wings have been given a fresh lick of Pride-style paint, with each mechanical limb given a different pastel hue.

We’ve then got a series of different skin designs to sink our teeth into. Using Mercy’s base skin, the designer has transformed the golden fringes of her futuristic med-suit into one of the colors of the flag.

These red, orange, yellow, green, aqua, navy, and violet designs are perfect if you’re looking for a more subtle way to celebrate.

With 1.7k likes on Twitter and 4k on the concept’s dedicated Reddit thread, rainbow Mercy has become quite the hit!

Overmercy herself writes that “love is love,” and for players everywhere that’s exactly what the Swiss healer symbolizes. Even Lucie Pohl herself, Mercy’s voice actor, has spoken to Dexerto about the impact of the hero on the community.

We can’t wait to see if Blizzard adds a similar skin, as the fan-favorite support seems to be the perfect character to rep the rainbow flag alongside the title’s other LGBTQI+ characters.