Overwatch meets Marvel’s Avengers in epic Infinity War trailer

An Overwatch fan has put together an awesome Avengers: Infinity War crossover trailer featuring the characters of Blizzard’s popular game.

Crossovers work best when there is at least some connection between the elements involved. In Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s superheroes join together to face off against bad guys, led by a large man who wants six shiny stones for his golden fist and, ultimately, to destroy half of the world.

In Overwatch, the heroes have special abilities and must join together to battle Talon, a terrorist group led by a large man who wants 3,000 competitive points to obtain a golden fist and, ultimately, to destroy much of the world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZfuNTqbHE8

Sure, there are some differences between Overwatch and Avengers: Infinity War. But there are enough similarities for us to get on board.

While Overwatch may not have had Marvel Studios’ budget (estimated at $316-400 million), it still has the characters ripe for an Avengers parody. Redditor ‘RobCee3’ proved so by putting together a surprisingly spot-on parody of Infinity Wars’ official trailer.

Using the trailer’s audio and Overwatch’s visual assets, RobCee3 details a story that fits the narration perfectly.

There’s the montage of Overwatch heroes during the trailer’s initial team composition phase, hordes of sinister Bastions (much like the aliens swarming Wakanda) and the Doomfist chuckling emote and audio when Thanos mentions that “this does put a smile on my face.”

As a prime example of this trailer’s attention to detail, Doomfist arrives from a puff of smoke at 1:11—just like Thanos does in the original trailer.

But, while much of the trailer uses in-game character models and maps, the greatest part of the trailer has to be the intro credits. RobCee3 uses Overwatch’s various comics to put together a fluttering montage of flipping pages as a clean segue into Blizzard’s logo. It’s not a perfect replication of the intro credits from Infinity War’s trailer, but it does cleanly mimic Marvel Studios’ typical intros.

With Overwatch 2 expected to release in October 2020, one can only hope that our dear Redditors will rise to the task and mimic Avengers: Endgame’s trailer with the graphic improvements we expect from Overwatch’s sequel.

A resounding bravo must be awarded to RobCee3, but now the bar is set and we have high hopes for whatever comes next. And if we can make any requests ahead of Overwatch 2, we’d have to ask for a parody of the Office’s intro.