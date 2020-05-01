Talon missions come to Overwatch thanks to epic Workshop mode

Overwatch players can now face off against AI-controlled Talon agents in an impressive new Workshop mode on Watchpoint Gibraltar.

We’ve battled against Talon in two different official PvE modes for Archives, but we’ve never had the chance to actually fight any of its agents like Reaper, Widow, or Sombra, to name a few.

Instead, we’ve had to make due by mowing down endless waves of Talon foot soldiers, until a new Workshop mode was created to fix that problem.

Advertisement

Reddit user cybers0ssisse was the brains behind what they call the Overwatch "Elite Protocol" Workshop mode, and as we said earlier it lets you battle against various Talon agents through the different stages of Watchpoint Gibraltar.

The mode has players fight the opposite direction on Gibraltar, starting from the launch pad where the map usually ends.

You'll battle against groups of various Talon heroes like Reaper, Widow, Sombra and Doomfist as you work your way through the map, with each new area being more difficult than the last.

Advertisement

Cyber admitted that they ran into the Workshops asset limit, so they weren't able to include every single member of Talon (sorry Baptiste and Moira) but they did hint that Sigma would be included somehow.

"The mod is based on Archive, we really tried to be consistent with the lore," Cyber explained. "Unfortunately, we reached the maximum elements and could not implement all of Talon!"

Read More: Overwatch streamer Redshell says more OWL pros are quitting

If you want to try out "Elite Protocol" and battle it out against (most of) Talon on Gibraltar, the Workshop code is: YXK4F.

Advertisement

With devs taking a break from new content for the time being to focus on Overwatch 2, this Workshop mode is probably the closest thing we'll get to a new PvE mode until the new game comes out.