Overwatch players want Hanzo buff reverted as hero becomes tank killer - Dexerto

Overwatch players want Hanzo buff reverted as hero becomes tank killer

Published: 20/Jan/2021 17:46

by Michael Gwilliam
Hanzo got a big storm arrow buff
Blizzard Entertainment

Hanzo

Hanzo’s new Storm Arrow buff may have flown a bit under the radar when it was first introduced, but Overwatch players have soon discovered just how devastating he is with an improved shot recovery time.

On January 12, the Overwatch Kanezaka Challenge update went live, bringing some nerfs to Wrecking Ball, Ashe and Sigma as well as a buff to Hanzo that saw his Storm Arrow shot recovery time reduced from 0.3 to 0.25 seconds.

As it turns out, this buff is a lot bigger than it seemed on paper and has turned the Shimada archer into a tank buster.

Hanzo main ‘Arrge’ took to Twitter to explain just what this buff meant. After firing one normal arrow dealing 125 damage, he can follow it up by spamming Storm Arrows. Considering they do 70 damage each and he has five of them, this means he can deal 475 damage.

While Arrge’s math was slightly off, the fact remains the same: Hanzo can destroy tanks. Plus, that 475 doesn’t include headshots.

If every single shot was a headshot then the original arrow would deal 250 damage and then 140 for every Storm Arrow shot after that. This all adds up to a whopping 950 damage in under two seconds.

With 950 damage, Hanzo can delete any tank in the game with the exception being a Winston in Primal Rage, who would have 50 HP by the time it’s all said and done. However, with any sort of damage modification, Hanzo would be able to down him as well.

Hanzo wields his bow
Blizzard Entertainment
Hanzo’s Storm Arrows got buffed big time.

“I feel conflicted because it seems more viable to go for braindead frontline spam instead of using the strats I have practiced over the past few months,” Arrge remarked when asked how he felt about the buff.

“I don’t think this is a good change. They give him burst when he’s meant to be a sniper. They should do something different about storm arrows. And bring back his projectile speed,” another remarked.

Plenty of users seemed to be in agreement that a change to his primary fire speed would be better than this Storm Arrow buff. We’ll have to wait and see how the developers handle things, but for the time being, Hanzo may be the best tank-killer in the game.

Fortnite

How to unlock the Predator skin & cosmetics in Fortnite

Published: 20/Jan/2021 17:50 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 17:51

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Predator Skin and Cosmetics
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has been teasing the arrival of a Predator skin throughout Season 5, and now he’s finally arrived on The Island. Here’s how to unlock his skin.

Season 5 of Fortnite has introduced a number of exciting crossover skins to tie in with its ‘bounty hunter’ theme, including The Mandalorian, God of War’s Kratos, and Halo’s Master Chief. So what’s next? Well, it’s the Predator’s turn now.

The terrifying character first appeared in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hit 1987 movie Predator and went on to spawn a massive franchise of sequels and spin-offs. He’s easily one of the most recognizable characters in movie history.

Predator Boss Fortnite
Epic Games
Predator has arrived at Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite Season 5.

There have been plenty of hints about Predator’s arrival already given throughout Season 5, including the alien warrior’s logo appearing on a door, a helicopter crash site, and a truck being used as a generator like in the movie.

It’s now been confirmed that Predator has landed in Fortnite, and fans are pretty hyped for his arrival. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the skin so you can use it yourself.

How to unlock the Predator skin in Fortnite

Following the v15.21 update, players who have purchased the Season 5 Battle Pass will be able to see a new Mystery Rewards section, which is where you can view the Jungle Hunter Quests that need to be completed to unlock Predator cosmetics.

As you can see in the Battle Pass menu below, unlocking the Predator skin requires you to complete one very challenging task: Defeat Predator. This won’t be easy, and it’s recommended you do it in Squads to get some support.

Fortnite Predator Skin

To defeat Predator, you’ll need to head to Stealthy Stronghold and locate him. He’s incredibly agile and will utilize his Cloaking Device to turn almost invisible, so taking him down will be a very difficult task.

There will also be plenty of other players trying to complete this challenge and unlock Predator, so it’s going to be mayhem. We’ve put together a guide to defeating Predator that might help you in your mission.

How to unlock Predator emote, back bling & pickaxe

As well as the Predator skin, players with the Battle Pass can unlock a Yautja Wristblades pickaxe, a Hunter’s Trophy back bling, The Hunt loading screen, a Bio-Helmet Online emote, and a Hunter’s Arsenal weapon wrap.

Here are the Jungle Hunter Quests you’ll need to complete to unlock them all:

  • Find mysterious pod (Banner Icon)
  • Talk with Beef Boss, Remedy, and Dummy (Logo Emote)
  • Collect Medkits (Graffiti Spray)
  • Collect Legendary Weapons or rarer (Loading Screen)
  • Defeat Predator (Predator Skin)
  • Complete a Bounty as Predator (Hunter’s Trophy Back Bling)
  • Visit Predator’s apartment in Hunter’s Haven as Predator (Bio-Helmet Online Emote)
  • Spend 30 seconds within 10 meters of a player as Predator (Yautja Wristblades Pickaxe)
  • Deal damage while thermal is active as Predator (Hunter’s Arsenal Weapon Wrap)

The Bio-Helmet Online emote in particular is one you’ll definitely want to unlock, as it allows the player to remove Predator’s mask and reveal the horrifying face underneath.

We have a feeling this will become a fan favorite in Fortnite very quickly.