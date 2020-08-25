Overwatch fan recreates The Wall from Game of Thrones

One Overwatch and Game of Thrones fan managed to recreate one of the most iconic settings from the series in the Workshop Mode - The Wall - and it almost looks like a scene out of the show.

HBO's Game of Thrones was definitely one of the most popular TV series out there by the time it came to an end in 2019, but as the show wrapped up, we still didn't know exactly who or what had built the massive Wall in the North manned by the Night's Watch.

According to both the books and show, it was constructed by Bran the Builder, using a combination of magical and regular means hundreds of years prior. However, Irish Overwatch manager andygmb provided us with a very interesting new theory: instead, it was built by a terrifying, colossal Mei.

In case you haven't seen the images of towering Torbjorn's floating around, there's a new feature that allows you to scale hero sizes in the Overwatch Workshop. This allows players to make a hero (and their abilities) Kaiju-levels of large, or hilariously tiny.

Andy used this tool to make the Wall from Game of Thrones out of giant, map-sized ice walls, which we can only assume were made by a massive Mei herself who, thankfully, doesn't appear in the video.

Compared to the massive frozen blocks, Brig just barely appears as a tiny, dark speck. We have to commend Andy's attention to detail on this part, as the walls were described as being wide enough "for a dozen mounted knights to ride abreast" in the books.

To make it even better, the Team Ireland manager even provided us with a code for a "Game of Thrones - Wall 1v1" custom game mode: KOGSY. Battling it out on top of the wall looks like a ton of fun, just be sure not to fall off because it's a long way down.

Some fans of the series who weren't thrilled with how things wrapped up might be disappointed that there doesn't seem to be a way to recreate (and "fix") Season 8 in its entirety using the Overwatch Workshop just yet.

But based on this prime example of the crazy things players are pulling off with the mode these days, we'd say that remake scenario might not be completely out of the realm of possibility.