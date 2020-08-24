Overwatch ultimate rework gives Brigitte a terrifying Torbjorn swarm

An Overwatch Workshop maestro has given Brigitte a brand new ultimate ability that summons an over-protective pack of Torbjorns to decimate her enemies.

Brigitte was, up until she was kneecapped by recent nerfs, one of the most controversial heroes in the game, but her ultimate was far from the flashiest out there.

While Rally works fine as a support ult, providing shields and movement speed to nearby allies, Overwatch Workshop guru DarwinStreams decided to give Brig what would be the most terrifying ultimate in the game, if it were real.

Instead of just buffing nearby teammates, she now summons her own terrifying team of tiny Torbjorns that immediately swarm and mercilessly attack the nearest unfortunate enemy.

Brig ult rework:

Its a Torbjorn Swarm now, that you can send in to bash your enemies. Cute bastards. pic.twitter.com/T7orPazDHg — Darwin 🇮🇪 (@DarwinStreams) August 24, 2020

The poor Roadhog in the video above only lasted a few seconds after the piranha-like swarm enveloped him and endlessly told him to try their meatballs before ripping him to shreds. After eliminating any and all enemies within range one at a time, the pack returns to Brigitte to follow her around like adorable Swedish ducklings.

Besides making us wonder what exactly the plural form of Torbjorn would be (Torbjorni?) it's also, as we've mentioned, one of the scariest abilities we've ever seen produced in the OW Workshop, and it's creator Darwin said it was an epiphany that inspired him to create such an awe-inspiring move.

"Some days you just wake up and you realize you have to make a swarm of Torbjorns into an ability in Overwatch," the streamer revealed to Dexerto after posting his creation, which definitely makes it sound like he channeled his inner turret-building engineer for this one.

If you thought one Torb was bad enough, a whole gang of them rolling up on with hammers out ready to beat you back into spawn is the stuff of nightmares.

Unfortunately, Darwin didn't post a code that would allow us to recreate Brig's ability for ourselves in the workshop, but we would keep our eyes out for custom games featuring the amazing new ability popping up soon.

Brig may or may not be in line for more nerfs or updates down the road as devs attempt to get her balanced just right, but an insane new ultimate ability like this probably won't be included, even if it is absolutely hilarious.