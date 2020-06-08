Overwatch Dr Jekyll Mr Hyde Winston skin would be perfect for Halloween

An Overwatch artist unveiled an incredible new skin idea for Winston, turning the gorilla scientist into Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde.

The skin concept was crafted by Redditor MrChumpii who took to the platform to post his creation and discuss what inspired him.

“I tried to give Winston a more humane look with this skin that I thought would fit him well,” the artist explained.

He then dug into the background behind the story and how it would apply to Overwatch’s brave leader. “If you do not know about the novel, in short, Dr. Jekyll was a humble man that tried to create a potion. The potion would in practice separate the good and the bad side of a human's soul. The potion turned the doctor into a more sinister appearance, a short and ugly man called Mr. Hyde," he said.

The unique skin gives Winston all sorts of potions and gizmos on his person, keeping with the Dr. Jekyll character. Once Winston uses Primal Rage, however, the once-innocent doctor is transformed into the menacing Mr. Hyde.

Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde was first published in 1886, and spawned many different adaptations ranging from radio shows to movies and plays.

Blizzard hasn’t had a problem with incorporating other popular works of fiction into hero skins, especially for Overwatch’s popular Halloween event.

Notably, Dr Frankenstein, Frankenstein’s Monster and Bride of Frankenstein are all skins for Junkrat, Roadhog and Sombra. Additionally, Reaper has a Dracula skin and Soldier 76’s ‘Slasher’ skin pays homage to Jason from Friday the 13th.

Hopefully, Blizzard ends up trying to recreate it themselves and we see this as a Winston skin in the future.

Until then, at least we will have the Anniversary and Summer Games events to tide us over.