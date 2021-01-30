 Overwatch devs open up on inspiration behind Zarya's iconic design - Dexerto
Overwatch devs open up on inspiration behind Zarya’s iconic design

Published: 30/Jan/2021 5:03

by Andrew Amos
Florida Mayhem Zarya on King's Row
Blizzard Entertainment

Zarya

Zarya is one of Overwatch’s most popular characters, with the Siberian weightlifter remaining relatively unchanged across her five years in the title. Now, with Blizzard’s 30th anniversary on the horizon, they’ve opened up on the inspiration behind the off-tank’s design.

Every Overwatch has a backstory that goes deeper than what the game’s lore tells you. While Blizzard pushes the storytelling element, those characters have to come from somewhere.

The heroes you love today didn’t just appear out of nowhere. Their designs have been curated by Blizzard, and each one has a unique backstory.

When it comes to Zarya, it might seem pretty straightforward. The Russian tank is a welcome presence on any roster with her can-do attitude – let alone her flexible kit.

Blizzard has opened up on their inspiration behind the Overwatch hero, saying, “she was designed to be a tank that ‘wanted to take damage’,” and they’ve certainly hit that goal.

“[Zarya’s] personality and background really lean into this ‘c’mon and try to hit me’ vibe that our game design was built on,” developer Geoff Goodman elaborated in a January 29 blog post.

“Initially we were thinking maybe she could absorb damage and give herself shields, but later settled on powering up her gun instead.”

However, Zarya wasn’t always going to look the way she does today. The Overwatch devs tinkered with a number of different kits, but ultimately, their gut feeling on her iconic Graviton Surge won.

Blizzard Entertainment
Zarya’s ultimate is one of the most powerful in Overwatch.

“It took a lot of iteration to tune and tweak it, but we knew it was iconic and special from the first playtest,” Goodman added.

One of Zarya’s original ultimates was going to project individual barriers to allies, but it didn’t have the same impact as a huge Graviton Surge ⁠— one of the most satisfying abilities to hit in the game.

It was this iconic kit ⁠— easy to understand, yet deep for those willing to master ⁠— that made her a great adaption into other titles like Heroes of the Storm and won hearts over in the Overwatch community instantly.

Hilarious GTA Online bridge glitch is a nightmare for fast cars

Published: 30/Jan/2021 4:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
GTA Online Bridge Glitch
Rockstar Games

A GTA Online player ran into a frustrating but hilarious glitch while driving at full-speed down a bridge on the freeway near RON Alternates Wind Farm, and it’s proven to be a nightmare for fast cars.

It’s hard to believe that GTA Online is already eight years old. But despite its flaws and imperfections, it holds up pretty well and is still one of the most popular games on the market.

Like most online games with expansive worlds, it’s riddled with bugs and glitches. The worst of them often get fixed post-haste. However, some minor ones still manage to slip through the cracks from time to time. Unfortunately, that means players need to learn about them the hard way.

GTA Online Bridge Glitch
Rockstar Games
GTA Online offers players all kinds of fast cars, but none are safe from this glitch.

A GTA Online player named ‘u/atlogican’ was one of those players. He shared a clip of a hilarious encounter he had with a bizarre glitch. It happened while he was barreling down a bridge on the freeway near RON Alternates Wind Farm.

Just when it looked like he was about to exit the bridge and head back onto the freeway, he collided with an invisible wall. It pushed him inside the bridge and, within seconds, teleported him to the side and ejected him onto the land below.

Dazed and confused, he spun the camera around, trying to make sense of what happened. “You’ve heard of NPCs cheating. Now I give you bridges,” he said. 

You’ve heard of NPCs cheating, now I give you bridges… (Xbox bug) from r/gtaonline

The post led to a series of witty comments in the thread. “The car was so yellow it broke the laws of physics,” wrote one user. “Really, it’s just the spoiler was so big it created so much downforce that he was pushed through the bridge,” wrote another.

The reality, though, is that the glitch did break the laws of physics and push him through the bridge. But how and why it happened remains a mystery. 

Until the community knows more, GTA Online players will need to keep their wits about them when traveling on bridges in fast cars.