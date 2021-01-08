How to get Overwatch & 200 OWL Tokens for free on PC - Dexerto

The Vancouver Titans Overwatch League team is offering fans a completely free copy of Overwatch for PC, along with 200 OWL Tokens for a limited time. We’ve got all the info on how to grab them for yourself.

Overwatch is one of the most popular games around, it may not make headlines every day and we’re still waiting on any news about the sequel, but there are plenty of loyal fans who still play day in, day out.

More than four years after release, Blizzard still hasn’t made the game free-to-play despite a ton of people asking for it, but to start off 2021 you can pick up a copy and 200 OWL Tokens completely free for a limited time thanks to the Vancouver Titans.

How to get Overwatch & 200 OWL Tokens for free

To start off, the offer is only good for a free PC version of Overwatch, so if you only have Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch, you are unfortunately out of luck.

Also, if you already have the game on your Battle.net account ,you will not be eligible for the promotion. There’s nothing stopping you from creating a new one to get another copy of the game for free, but we won’t be going over exactly how to do that here.

You will have until January 31 to claim your free copy, which can be done by following the steps below:

Head to the code site and enter your information in the boxes. Once you have your code, head to the Vancouver Titans OWL page. Connect your Blizzard account to OWL (if you haven’t already). Enter your code. Once you receive confirmation, your copy of Overwatch should appear in the ‘Gifts’ section of the Battle.net launcher. Activate and install Overwatch, pick your hero, and hop into a game!

Free copy of Overwatch: Origins Edition (PC Digital) and 200 OWL Tokens via Vancouver Titans https://t.co/4Jm9ArQoY9 not sure if offer/code is regioned to Canada pic.twitter.com/rIT451YToQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 8, 2021

The offer should be available to players in the United States, Canada, and Europe. To make sure you qualify, check out the full rules and regulations right here.

Not only do you get a free copy of Overwatch to do with what you will, but you also get 200 OWL Tokens, which is enough for two team-specific hero skins of your choice. If team skins aren’t your jam, then you can always unlock the Lucio DJ emote for 200 as well — the choice is yours.