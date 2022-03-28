Overwatch community floored as OWL star super retires ahead of OW2

OWL pro player, Matthew ‘super’ DeLisi, has been one of competitive Overwatch’s most famous faces, and his retirement ahead of the release of the game’s sequel, Overwatch 2, has left the community’s jaws on the floor.

If there’s one player that’s become a household name for avid fans of competitive Overwatch, it’s San Fransisco Shock’s former main tank, super.

That’s why his retirement announcement on March 27 sent shockwaves (pun entirely intended) through the game’s fanbase. Coming completely out of left field, the Overwatch League legend’s departure just ahead of Season 5, and the release of Overwatch 2 content, has left fans absolutely stunned.

Noting that he has “lost the passion to compete” and that professional play “was wrecking [him] mentally and emotionally,” the Overwatch community has come out in force to lament the retirement of one of OWL’s brightest stars.

super’s Overwatch League retirement shocks fans

Following his lengthy Twitter post and San Fransisco Shock’s official announcement, super has been met with an outpouring of love and support both from fans and the OWL community.

Rival organization, Washington Justice, bid OWL’s poster child farewell with a series of fun yet simultaneously emotional tweets. “Goodbye to the 2x Overwatch League Champion, World Cup Champion Stage 2 Champion, May Melee Champion Countdown A cup Champion, Role Star 2x All-Star All Star Winner, MVP Candidate MVP, Runner Up @super_ow!” they write, attaching an image of the man himself photoshopped into a New York Yankees jersey. “Enjoy retirement.”

Champion Stage 2 Champion May Melee Champion Countdown a cup Champion Role Star 2x All Star All Star Winner MVP Candidate MVP Runner Up quite like you. Enjoy retirement o7 — Washington Justice (@washjustice) March 27, 2022

This is echoed by iconic caster Josh ‘Sideshow’ Wilkinson, who writes “what a blow to Overwatch League and Shock to lose such a talented, personable representative. Legend of Overwatch.”

What a blow to Overwatch League and Shock to lose such a talented, personable representative. Legend of Overwatch 🐐 https://t.co/I2ZEeAjzxM — Josh Wilkinson (@SideshowGaming) March 27, 2022

“A legend of the Overwatch scene and the greatest main tank to play the game according to our Plat Chat rankings,” notes former player turned OWL analyst, Jonathan “Reinforce” Larsson.

“Thank you for the many great performances over the years, been a pleasure witnessing you MTD in style.”

A legend of the Overwatch scene and the greatest main tank to play the game according to our Plat Chat rankings. Thank you for the many great performances over the years, been a pleasure witnessing you MTD in style. 🧡🔨 https://t.co/kdBhvdgswv — Jonathan Larsson (@Reinforce) March 27, 2022

With a whole new season on the horizon and the introduction of Overwatch 2’s 5v5 meta, fans are already in for some pretty big changes coming into the fifth iteration of the tournament.

With super gone, will the Shock remain one of the league’s best teams? We’ll have to wait and see. Either way, thankfully we can still get our daily dose of super on Twitch.