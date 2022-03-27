Super retires from the Overwatch League ahead of Season 5

Overwatch League star Matthew ‘super’ Delisi is retiring from competitive play just ahead of the 2022 season.

Super’s retirement marks the end of a four-year-long stay on the San Francisco Shock, and means the org will be looking for someone to fill his spot before season 5 starts.

The now-former San Francisco player first got his first start in the league as a 17-year-old when he first signed with the Shock before he was even eligible to play. Later, he would become a critical part of the team’s success in their 2019 and 2020 championship wins.

A true legend retires today. super has been a cornerstone to not only the Shock but also Overwatch esports as a whole. As of today, he will be stepping away from our competitive roster. Thank you, for 4 incredible seasons.#ShockFam forever 🧡 pic.twitter.com/XD2tpY39MW — San Francisco Shock (@SFShock) March 27, 2022

