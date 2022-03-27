 Super retires from the Overwatch League ahead of Season 5 - Dexerto
Super retires from the Overwatch League ahead of Season 5

Published: 27/Mar/2022 20:37

by André González Rodríguez
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch League San Francisco Shock

Overwatch League star Matthew ‘super’ Delisi is retiring from competitive play just ahead of the 2022 season.

Super’s retirement marks the end of a four-year-long stay on the San Francisco Shock, and means the org will be looking for someone to fill his spot before season 5 starts.

The now-former San Francisco player first got his first start in the league as a 17-year-old when he first signed with the Shock before he was even eligible to play. Later, he would become a critical part of the team’s success in their 2019 and 2020 championship wins.

This article is currently being updated…

