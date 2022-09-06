Overwatch players are still loving this in-game ban message 4 years later

After learning of a cheater’s banning, an Overwatch player started a Reddit thread about their love of the in-game ban messages.

Akin to countless other popular online shooters, hackers and the like have long plagued the digital world of Overwatch.

The hero shooter boasts anti-cheat software, yet many cheaters still manage to slip through the cracks. This is despite Overwatch reportedly banning upwards of 2,000 cheaters per week.

Players hope Activision Blizzard goes out of its way to get the issue under control for Overwatch 2. But while the wait for such news persists, fans of the original continue to celebrate the small victories.

Overwatch player still appreciates the in-game ban messages

In a popular post on Reddit, user Nodefix1 shared a screenshot of a ban notification they recently received while playing Overwatch. “Even after 4 years, still feels so good to get this message,” the Redditor wrote.

The message in question notifies the player that a cheater was detected, resulting in that person being banned and the match’s cancellation.

Nodefix1 clarified in a subsequent post that while they’ve previously received “thank you” messages for reporting cheaters, this marked their first time getting this particular notification.

Finer details aside, it seems Overwatch faithful continue to feel some sense of justice whenever Blizzard removes cheaters from the game.

While job listings from earlier in the year indicate Overwatch 2 will feature a much more robust set of anti-cheat measures, Activision Blizzard has yet to publicly detail what said measures involve.

Hopefully, the publisher clears the air before the title launches in full. Overwatch 2 goes live as a free-to-play title on October 4 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.